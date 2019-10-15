ARB Labs : Inc. hires industry veteran Leland Rolling as Vice President of Sales

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARB Labs Inc., the industry leader in optical chip recognition and data management technology for casinos, announced today that it has hired Leland Rolling as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Rolling has more than 10 years' experience working with commercial and tribal casinos across the globe in relation to data analytics and visualizations, customer modeling, and marketing processes that improve profitability and client relationships.

"ARB is pleased to be adding Leland to our growing team. He has vast experience working with gaming operators in North America, Australasia and Europe," says Andrzej Kepinski, ARB's Chairman and CEO. "His connections and relationships will be very valuable in ARB's plans to obtain new clients and increase market share."

"I'm very excited to join the team at this time," said Rolling. "ARB is poised and prepared financially for intensive growth over the next 18 months. The technology we bring to the market is a game-changing and patented solution that operators will benefit from by accessing highly accurate table game play data. The company principals, investors and partners are all on board."

ARB is launching ChipVue 2.0, its proprietary and revolutionary table, chip and player analysis product at the G2E show in Las Vegas October 15-17. The Company will be demonstrating its proprietary technologies for optimizing table gaming at casinos, including Blackjack, Baccarat, and Three Card Poker, in booth #3833 and the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

For further information, and to book appointments during G2E, please contact Stephanie Kendrick via email at info@arblabs.com.

SOURCE ARB Labs