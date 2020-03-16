ARC : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

Dear Valued Dick's Wings and Grill Guests,

At Dick's Wings & Grill​,​ the health and safety of our employees and guests is always our priority. We continue to monitor the quickly evolving news related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). As a place for our guests to gather, we believe it is important that we share with you the measures we are taking to keep our ​restaurants ​clean and safe.

Beginning early last week we expanded our procedures to increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing, especially in high traffic areas such as door handles, entryways and restrooms. We are also taking additional steps following at the end of each day to deep clean all surfaces. Our​ restaurants ​teams are committed to taking the necessary steps to keep our restaurants safe.

Our team is focused and monitoring the situation in real-time with information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), federal and local government agencies to make informed decisions on the safety of our guests and employees. As we take precautions, we welcome our guests to join us in our restaurants or use our delivery/take-out options.

As valued guests we thank you for your loyalty and look forward to seeing you soon!

-Dick's Wings & Grill Team