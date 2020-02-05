ARC Makes Strong Debut on HRC's 2020 Corporate Equality Index

Company Follows its Airline Shareholders in Measuring LGBTQ Workplace Equality

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) is proud to announce that it received a score of 85% on the company’s initial participation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“ARC is very gratified by our opening score in the 2020 CEI index,” said Eric Barger, ARC’s VP and chief human resources officer. “We want all employees to know they work at a company that is safe, welcoming, and open-minded. ARC’s corporate culture values diversity in its workforce and has leaders who respect those with various life experiences. These principles are critical to recruiting and retaining exceptional talent. ARC’s CEI undertaking helped us understand strengths in our policies related to the LGBTQ community and opportunities for improvement. Several of our shareholders, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines, scored 100% in the CEI. With their perfect scores, our owner airlines have set a high bar, and we will continue to challenge ourselves to improve to match their standard.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

“We congratulate ARC on their CEI index inaugural score,” said Alphonso David, HRC president. “Companies like ARC know that protecting their LGBTQ employees from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision. Businesses understand their LGBTQ employees deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work but in every aspect of daily life.”

About ARC:

An industry leader in air travel distribution and intelligence, ARC provides channel-agnostic tools and insights to help the global travel community connect, grow and thrive. ARC enables the diverse retailing strategies of its customers by providing flexible settlement solutions, innovative technology and access to the world’s most comprehensive air transaction dataset. In 2019, ARC settled $97.4 billion in transactions between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 302 million passenger trips. For more information, please visit arccorp.com.

About HRC:

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For more information, please visit www.hrc.org/cei.

