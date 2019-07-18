Log in
ARC Reports $1.75 Billion Jump in Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales First Half 2019

07/18/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Total Passenger Trips Grew by 2.4% in Same Period vs. 2018

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) announced today that the consolidated dollar value of airline tickets sold in the first half of 2019 by U.S.-based travel agencies increased 3.38% compared to the same period in 2018, totaling $52.4 billion vs. $50.7 billion.* The average U.S. round-trip ticket price in June 2019 increased to $512 vs. $502 in the same period last year.

The total number of passenger trips settled by ARC for U.S. travel agencies in the first half of 2019 increased by 2.4% to 161,850,103 from 157,997,776 during the same period last year.

Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD)** sales for the first half of 2019 totaled $44 million, a 2% increase compared to the same period in 2018. EMD transactions declined 3% year-over-year.

More detailed information is available on ARC’s website.

About ARC:

An industry leader in air travel distribution and intelligence, ARC settled $94.8 billion in ticket transactions in 2018 between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 295 million passenger trips. ARC provides flexible distribution solutions, innovative technology and access to the world’s most comprehensive air ticket transaction data, helping the global air travel community connect, grow and thrive. For more information, please visit www.arccorp.com.

Notes for Editors:

*Ticket Sales

  • Results are based on monthly sales data ending June 30, 2019, from 12,013 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.
  • Average ticket price (in USD) for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.
  • Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using either direct or connecting flights. Newly-issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.
  • U.S. Domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all of the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.
  • Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Electronic Miscellaneous Documents (EMD)

  • Includes fees for products and services such as upgraded seats, checked luggage, an unaccompanied minor, pet-in-cabin, etc.

©2019 Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
