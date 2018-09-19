Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARD : Ardagh Group’s cans for Korean Chuseok

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 05:28pm CEST

Every September, South Korea celebrates its annual lunar thanksgiving holiday, one of its most important traditions, and, thanks to its award winning rectangular aluminium food cans, Ardagh Group is able to make a significant contribution.

Chuseok, as the holiday is formally called, takes the form of a 3-day public holiday where the presentation of gifts to family and friends is an important feature involving practically the entire population. One of the most popular gifts is an attractive presentation box comprising cans of luncheon meat and tuna. Luncheon meat is considered a luxury in South Korea, used in various dishes such as stews, and is highly valued in cans where it can be stored for long periods.

Many of the contents within the box are provided by Daesang Corporation, one of South Korea's leading food manufacturers and a major supplier of luncheon meats in southeast Asia. They have worked closely with Ardagh Group, whose Goseong plant in the south of the country, opened in 2009, to manufacture rectangular aluminium food cans for luncheon meat specifically for the South Korean market.

The innovative can, the recipient of several international packaging awards, has an unusual 'necked-out' opening feature to allow easy serving, and is sealed with a state-of-the-art Easy Peel end. An Easy Peel closure is very easy to open for all generations and part of Korean law on opening solutions.

'We work with many large organisations throughout the world on interesting projects, but the opportunity to make such an important contribution to a country's major annual festival is a real privilege,' says Ardagh Group's Patrick Savouré, Commerdial Director.

He adds: 'Metal packaging plays an important role in South Korea, and particularly during the Chuseok season when it takes pride of place in the gift hamper.'

19 September 2018

Disclaimer

Ardagh Group SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 15:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aPinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Enters Flint Michigan with the Acquisition of Walter Barkey, MD, PLLC
GL
11:48aMEDICA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
11:48aKELLY SERVICES : reg; Announces the Retirement of Terence E. Adderley as Chairman of the Board
PU
11:48aBRAVURA : Open Banking can help transform financial advice
PU
11:48aINNOVADERMA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
11:48aFidelity European Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:47aALSTOM SA : Alstom signs Memorandum of Understanding with Ukrainian Railways for electric locomotives
GL
11:47aJ C PENNEY : Burglar Smashes Into Orangeburg's J.C. Penney, Stealing $10,000 In Jeans
AQ
11:47aSCOR : A.M. Best confirms SCOR's Financial Strength Rating of 'A+' and its Issuer Credit Rating of 'aa-'
GL
11:47aSCOR : A.M. Best confirms SCOR's Financial Strength Rating of 'A+' and its Issuer Credit Rating of 'aa-'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3Evolution of Cloud Mining
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.