ARD : Ardagh to Release Q3 2018 Results

Ardagh Group S.A. will publish its third quarter 2018 results on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 ET) on October 25, at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/corporate/investors.

Third quarter results for ARD Finance S.A., issuer of the Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2023, will be released at the same time and available at http://www.ardholdings-sa.com/.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 15:00 BST (10:00 ET) on October 25.

Webcast registration and access:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1840498-1/CC2D10652294994A59A5E3AB65C199E6

Conference call dial in:

United States callers: 1866 928 7517

International callers: +44 20 3139 4830

Participant pin code: 52524482#

A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group (www.ardaghgroup.com) is a global leader in metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for most of the world's leading food, beverage and consumer brands. It operates 108 facilities in 22 countries, employing approximately 23,300 people and has global sales of approximately $8.6 billion.

Contacts

26 September 2018

