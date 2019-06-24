Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARD : First-ever range of Nitro Can cocktails

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 05:35am EDT

Ardagh Group's Nitro Can has been adopted by the UK's number one cocktail mixer company Funkin Cocktails in a collaboration that sees the first-ever range of ready-to-drink nitro canned cocktails hit the shelves. With premium cocktails increasing in popularity, but traditionally demanding time and skill to serve to customers, Funkin have opted for Ardagh's Nitro Can to deliver their ground-breaking range of canned cocktails. The slim aluminium can features a fixed nitrogen-infused widget that mixes the cocktail instantly, ensuring maximum product quality and consistency and producing an unrivalled multisensory experience for the consumer.

The Nitro Can technology was devised by Ardagh in 2016 to capitalise on the trend for nitro coffee, and with Funkin's new range it now enters the fast-growing RTD alcoholic beverage market. Nitro Can's innovative design makes the indulgent pleasure of a hand-mixed cocktail readily accessible in a convenient format. Upon opening the tab, the widget is activated, triggering an attention-grabbing 'whoosh' sound as micro-bubbles of nitrogen are released through the product. All the scents, flavours and colours of a bar-made cocktail are retained during the cascading pour, resulting in the instant delivery of an attractive beverage with a long-lasting foam head and the smooth, velvety sensation that is normally only achieved in a traditional cocktail shaker.

Not only does the Nitro Can offer an engaging consumer experience, its stable in-can environment is the perfect packaging solution to protect Funkin Cocktails' quality ingredients. The 200ml range contains real fruit, which makes retaining the integrity of product flavour and safety essential, and the can guarantees shelf stability both in refrigerated and ambient temperatures.

Ben Anderson, Marketing Director at Funkin Cocktails, said, 'This has been a great collaboration in our 20th anniversary year - we couldn't be happier with the final product. Our core values are ingredients, innovation and inspiration, and Ardagh's Nitro Can solution supports all three. We are really happy to deliver our exciting flavours in a system that keeps the product safe and tasting perfect.'

Consumers can enjoy Funkin's four great flavours - Espresso Martini, Passion fruit Martini, Amaretto Sour and the on-trend Pink Gin Fizz - at home, out-and-about or in busy commercial environments previously unable to meet demand for quality mixology, such as restaurants and festival bars. The eye-catching cans feature Funkin's brand new livery, a silver theme with bold graphics depicting the flavour varietals.

Adriana Escobar, Product Manager at Ardagh Group's European Metal Beverage division, said, 'It's exciting to be tapping into new categories with our Nitro Can. This exceptional innovative packaging format deserves a wide take-up and we love to see new categories take advantage of all its benefits.'


Funkin's range is now available in the UK market.

19 June 2019

Tags: HomeMetalEuropeBeverage Cans

Disclaimer

Ardagh Group SA published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 09:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:48aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc
PR
05:45aFACEBOOK : Bitcoin pulls back from 15-month highs after 10% weekend jump
RE
05:45aSNAM (TEP) AND ANACI : agreement to improve energy efficiency of Italian condominiums
PU
05:45aALPHABET : Google's Enemies Gear Up to Make Antitrust Case
DJ
05:45aArgentine Banks Stumble in Adoption of New Accounting Standard
DJ
05:45aICHOR COAL N.V. : Redemption of convertible bonds
EQ
05:45aTech Executives Spearhead Green Initiatives
DJ
05:41aNISSAN MOTOR : shareholders set to back CEO Saikawa amid fraying ties with Renault
RE
05:40aORION MINERALS : Prieska BFS - Long Life, High Margin Copper & Zinc Mine
PU
05:40aHAMMERSON : The Maze brings in thousands to Westquay
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : apologises for returning Huawei phone, reigniting Chinese ire
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
3SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour retreats from China with Suning.com deal
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Lowers 2019 Earnings Outlook on Governmental Proceedings
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About