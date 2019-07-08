Log in
ARD : Fizzy coffee in a can

07/08/2019 | 03:58am EDT

With the help of Ardagh Group's sustainable beverage cans, Cafeahaus AG has launched Goldbrew, the ready-to-drink (RTD), cold brew coffee range in cans in the German market. Their flavoured carbonated versions 'Goldbrew ginger & lemon' and 'Goldbrew grapefruit & lemon' are filled in Ardagh's 250ml slim cans and are a first in the German market.

Goldbrew cold brew coffee is made from 100 percent sustainable Arabica coffee beans to serve a naturally refreshing and energising drink. Next to its sparkling flavoured coffees, Cafeahaus complements its Goldbrew range with a nitro original cold brew coffee, which comes in Ardagh's unique Nitro Can. Nitro coffee, which now enjoys widespread popularity, is a cold brewed beverage that's steeped for longer than its hot water counterpart to give it a richer taste; the nitrogen, meanwhile - which is introduced to the coffee through a beer tap - creates tiny bubbles whose relative insolubility in water means that they persist from the first sip to the last, giving the drink its full-bodied texture and lasting head.

Now Ardagh, a world leader in innovative packaging products, has succeeded in recreating the chemistry and theatre of this barista-made beverage in its Nitro Can. Ardagh's Nitro Can provides the perfect packaging solution for Cafeahaus' original cold brewed coffee: 'The can's nitrogen-charged widget brings the Goldbrew to life, first by carrying the coffee's aroma, then by infusing its black body with that characteristic cascade of bubbles, and finally by topping it off with a tan-coloured head,' says Adriana Escobar, Product Manager at Ardagh Group's European Metal Beverage division.


While the Nitro Can offers the consumer a sensational drinking experience, for Cafeahaus AG - a wholly owned subsidiary of DEK Berlin, and producer of liquid coffee extracts and cold brew coffee concentrate for industrial customers - it delivers packaging that is both safe and responsible: 'We've been very pleased to work with Ardagh in the introduction of RTD cold brew coffee in cans,' says Marco Beran, Sales Director at DEK Berlin. 'In use, Ardagh's aluminium beverage cans provide a shelf-stable environment for the coffee, even without refrigeration, while preserving the cold brew coffee's full-bodied taste. And the Nitro Can adds an exciting experience on top!'

01 July 2019

Tags: HomeProductEuropeBeverage CansPR

Disclaimer

Ardagh Group SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 07:57:06 UTC
