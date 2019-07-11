Log in
ARD : Oliver Winery supplied by Ardagh

07/11/2019 | 10:08am EDT

Ardagh Group, Glass - North America, a division of Ardagh Group and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market, announced a long-term supply agreement with Oliver Winery to manufacture the majority of its wine bottles.

Oliver Winery is best known for its quality, and it's no secret that quality wine deserves quality glass bottles. The bottles for Oliver Winery leverage the brand's existing design assets with a modern, premium look and feel, all manufactured in the U.S. by Ardagh. Oliver Winery started from modest roots back in the 1960s, as a hobby of Indiana University law professor William Oliver, until the official winery opened in 1972. Today, Oliver Winery is the oldest and largest winery in Indiana and one of the largest wineries in the U.S., distributing award-winning, fruit-forward wines to 27 states.

'Quality glass is an important part of our winemaking programme, and we are excited to work with Ardagh in this area,' said Dennis Dunham, VP Operations and Director of Winemaking.

The ability to purchase U.S.-made glass direct from a local manufacturer is important to Oliver Winery. Ardagh Group's Glass - North America headquarters is located in Fishers, Ind., while Oliver Winery is a mere 65 miles south in Bloomington, Ind.

'Ardagh is pleased to partner with Oliver Winery - an icon in the Hoosier state,' said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. 'We are passionate about the success of the wine industry across the country, and are proud to support wineries with glass wine bottles made right here in the U.S.'

Glass bottles are 100 percent and endlessly recyclable, and they can go from the recycling bin to the store shelf in as little as 30 days. Glass wine bottles preserve the true taste of the product and deliver great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package.

Ardagh is dedicated to the wine market with capabilities and resources to grow with wineries every step of the way. For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colours, sizes, styles and finishes. Ardagh produces glass wine bottles from its glass manufacturing facilities located in the heart of the major wine-producing areas in North America.

27 June 2019

Tags: HomeProductGlassAmericasWinePR

Disclaimer

Ardagh Group SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 14:07:07 UTC
