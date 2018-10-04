Log in
ARD : SanTan chooses 24 oz. Ardagh cans

10/04/2018 | 10:13am EDT

Chicago (October 4, 2018)-SanTan Brewing, building on the success of its award-winning brews Mr. Pineapple and MoonJuice IPA, is now offering these products in 24 oz. cans from Ardagh Group.

Originally launched in 12 oz. cans, these craft beers have solidified a strong presence throughout Arizona, with MoonJuice IPA becoming the fastest growing brand in the SanTan portfolio. Now packaged in larger, 24 oz. cans, MoonJuice has become the only IPA in this size can in Arizona.

With both MoonJuice IPA and Mr. Pineapple now available in this larger size, consumers are now able to enjoy these brands in what SanTan National Sales Director Matt Neuman calls, 'a mini keg.' 'The three biggest enemies of beer are light, oxygen and heat,' he says. 'Cans eliminate the first two hazards, providing the best in ingredient and taste integrity. And now that our top two products are available in 24 oz. cans, our customers can enjoy these great-tasting brews in mini-kegs at their leisure.'

Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal - North America, says the Ardagh team is proud to have partnered with SanTan for many years. 'We've consistently supported SanTan in their achievement of their brand and business objectives and are excited to partner with them on their next stage of growth,' he says. 'And environmentally-friendly cans are a great vehicle for building business, delivering ideal filing, distribution and retail display economics as well as superior recycling rates.'

SanTan MoonJuice IPA and Mr. Pineapple craft beers in 24 oz. Ardagh cans are currently sold throughout Arizona, available in key retailers, convenience stores and many on-premise bars and restaurants.

But Matt says this is just the beginning as these products will eventually join the rest of the SanTan portfolio now sold across the Southwest and California. 'We have major retailers asking us to expand and make available our 24 oz. products outside of the state of Arizona,' he said. 'It's indicative of the still-strong craft beer market, where, despite trends that may run up or down, the beer should simply speak for itself. Consumers deserve to have the highest quality product every time they buy a beer. And with SanTan craft beers, they most certainly do.'

03 October 2018

Disclaimer

Ardagh Group SA published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 14:12:11 UTC
