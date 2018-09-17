Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARE:Torrens Joint Venturers Agree Stage One Drilling Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 04:48am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 September 2018

Torrens Joint Venturers Agree Stage One Drilling Program

The board of Argonaut Resources NL (ASX: ARE) (Argonaut or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Management Committee of the Torrens Joint Venture has resolved to proceed with Stage One of a major drilling program at Torrens in South Australia.

Stage One will involve 8-10 drill holes to depths of 700-1,500m targeting priority drill targets. Parties to the Joint Venture, Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX: AIS) and Argonaut, have committed sufficient funding for the 2019 financial year to complete this work.

This drilling program will be the first phase of a multi-phase program that is expected to take 18-24 months and comprise 20-30 deep drill holes. Preparations are well advanced, and the Joint Venture will announce a commencement date once the timing of certain logistical matters is confirmed.

Argonaut's subsidiary, Kelaray Pty Ltd, has resigned as manager of the Joint Venture and Aeris' subsidiary, Straits Exploration (Australia) Pty Ltd, is now manager.

"The Road to drilling at the giant Torrens target has been a long one and agreement on the operational program and budget is the final step. Shareholders can now expect rapid progress towards drilling and the excitement that this drilling program will bring", Lindsay Owler, CEO and Director.

Reimbursement of Past Expenditure

Aeris has agreed to reimburse Argonaut $840,000 for Joint Venture expenditure made in gaining access to Torrens for the planned drilling.

Lindsay Owler

CEO and Director

ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL

Argonaut Resources NL ABN 97 008 084 848

Registered Office Suite 2, Level 10 70 Phillip Street

Operations Office Level 1

Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

63 Waymouth Street Adelaide, SA, 5000, Australia

T +61 2 9299 9690

T +61 8 8231 0381

1

F +61 2 9251 7455

F +61 8 8231 6092

Esydney@argonautresources.comEadelaide@argonautresources.com

Disclaimer

Aeris Resources Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 02:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:04aHOKKAIDO ELECTRIC POWER : Quake-hit Hokkaido power plant to be possibly back online on Tue.
AQ
06:04aABS CBN : opens PH’s first studio city
PU
06:02aGLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES : a Lead Investor in the KODAKOne Platform, Announces Image Protection Partnership with Social Media Content Marketplace Lobster
AQ
06:01aNigerian Federal Ministry of Health to Launch Pilot Cancer Drug Access Program with BIO Ventures for Global Health
BU
06:01aAYLA NETWORKS : and Tata Elxsi Announce Partnership to Deliver Value-Added IoT Services to Communications Service Providers
BU
06:01aKAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : First Order Received for Construction of Kawasaki-Developed 100 MW Class Combined Cycle Power Plant
BU
06:00aPRO KAPITAL GRUPP : Notice of prolongation of redemption date of PKG4 convertible bonds
AQ
05:55aTORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS : Recalled Valsartan Products Contain Not 1 But 2 Probable Carcinogens
AQ
05:53aSEADRAGON : 2018-09-17 SEA Announces Issue of Securities
PU
05:53aSIAM CEMENT PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, Won 5 Green Industry Awards from Ministry of Industry Reinforcing Its Positioning of Green Industrial Leadership (SCG Chemicals)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla has gone from 'production hell' to 'delivery logistics hell'
2ROYAL NICKEL CORP : ROYAL NICKEL : RNC Doubles Strike Length of High Grade Coarse Gold Structure from New Deve..
3JD.COM : JD.com CEO to no longer attend China AI forum after allegation of rape
4BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Português, S.A. informs about update of the calendar o..
5SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINO GAS & ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.