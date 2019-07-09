Log in
ARES Outdoors Acquires Hunting and Outdoor Apparel Brand THLETE, LLC

07/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

ARES Outdoors, LLC (ARES) has completed the acquisition of the assets of THLETE, LLC, an online retailer based in Eagan, Minnesota. Since its founding by avid hunter and entrepreneur Mike Zaudke, THLETE has been designing, manufacturing and selling some of the most technically advanced hunting and outdoor apparel available in the market today. The assortment includes hunting apparel in its popular proprietary “Deadfall” camouflage pattern, with state-of-the-art fabrics and materials.

“ARES is excited to acquire this valuable brand and looks forward to significantly investing in THLETE to expand its product offering and refine and grow the business,” said William Spalding, President of ARES. “We’re very pleased to have worked with Mike on this transaction. His enthusiasm for hunting and his knowledge of the hunting and outdoor apparel business are evident in the superior quality and functionality of THLETE’s products. This brand serves a customer we know and understand, and we look forward to providing even more value to them going forward.”

“I set out to create gear for people who love to hunt, and my passion to drive innovation and quality for my customers will always live in the THLETE brand,” said Zaudke. “This is an exciting new chapter for THLETE, and I am excited for the growth of the brand and reaching more passionate consumers who love to hunt and value quality.”

ARES will market THLETE products through a new subsidiary called “THLETE Outdoors, LLC,” which will be headquartered in Franklin, Tenn. The purchase price and other terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Spalding said this is the first of several acquisitions and investments in leading brands in the outdoor segment that ARES is planning.

For more information on THLETE Outdoors or THLETE products, visit www.thlete.com.

For more information on ARES Outdoors, visit www.aresoutdoors.net.

About ARES Outdoors
ARES Outdoors’ goal is to create, build or acquire the most technically advanced brands that will ensure every outdoor enthusiast’s first, next and last experience in the outdoors is superior. The company is building a cohesive network of brands that will deliver the most cutting-edge innovations with a team that believes in preserving the outdoors for many generations to come.


© Business Wire 2019
