ARK Launches the ARK Deployer: Enabling Anyone to Create a Blockchain in 3 Simple Steps

ARK
a leading blockchain technology provider has today launched the eagerly
anticipated ARK Deployer; a free tool that enables users to quickly and
easily create their own blockchain in just a few simple steps.
The ARK
Deployer revolutionizes a previously lengthy and complex process,
and significantly reduces the barriers to entry of blockchain technology.
The intuitive user interface means that anyone, regardless of their
technical experience or background, can build, customize and deploy
their own blockchain by utilizing an easy-to-follow tool. In this way,
ARK Deployer enables developers, individuals, startups, and businesses
across the world to create and customize their own blockchain, tailored
to their individual needs.
Users can select one of three customization levels to benefit from
built-in presets or advanced configurations: Basic, Intermediate or
Advanced. Parameters such as block times, fee structures, rewards, or
number of delegates can be set almost instantly using variable sliders
and input fields. For the less experienced user, explanations of each
field can be accessed from within the ARK Deployer at the click of a
button, while supporting guides walk through each step of the process in
even more detail, from preparation, to customization, to launch.
But why do users need their own custom blockchains? As the blockchain
industry continues to grow, more applications, projects and businesses
are beginning to take note of the key benefits that blockchain
technology offers; such as immutability, secure and resilient
decentralized networks, improved privacy and more.
ARK’s Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Cox believes that the desire for
secure blockchain layers that underpin applications is causing an
increasing number of developers and business leaders to seek easily
configurable blockchain solutions.
“Developers are crying out for tools to significantly reduce the time
and effort needed to utilize blockchain technology. With the ARK
Deployer, users will quickly be able to create their own scalable,
efficient and decentralized blockchain network based on ARK’s code but
customized to their specific requirements. This means users can focus on
building their own ideas, projects or applications, safe in the
knowledge that they will have a solid and secure blockchain foundation
as part of the ARK Ecosystem.”
Ki
Foundation’s CEO Réda Berrehili agrees. “Creating our own ecosystem
utilizing ARK's technology as a starting point means that our
organization is able to progress quickly and efficiently. We're able to
focus on developing our business-specific applications while ARK's open
source technology is providing us with a free, efficient and scalable
blockchain foundation.”
The ARK Deployer is a free-to-use blockchain creation tool available via
the ARK.io website. For more information, or to access the ARK Deployer,
visit: https://ark.io/deployer/.
Alternatively, to learn more about ARK’s blockchain solutions for users,
developers and enterprise, visit https://ark.io/
About ARK
ARK is an open-source blockchain platform that empowers everyone,
regardless of their aim or technical background, to quickly and easily
leverage blockchain technology. ARK acts as a beacon for individuals,
enterprises, and communities who wish to apply blockchain technology as
a foundation for their own projects or businesses, by offering
technology stacks and tools unique in their simplicity, to easily create
and deploy blockchains.
For more information, visit https://ark.io/
