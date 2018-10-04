ARK Mediacom Demonstrates First End-to-End 5G Broadcast Network

ARK
Mediacom, Inc. (ARK) demonstrated the first end-to-end delivery of
IP streaming video content in collaboration with key technology
partners. The testing was successful utilizing the next generation ATSC
3.0 broadcast standard from studio origination to the consumer edge.
This is an important benchmark in proving the ability to deliver IP
video streaming services nationwide over the ARK broadcast network. This
successful test demonstrates how ARK broadcast 5G will deliver OTT to
the edge. Intelsat provided the satellite IP transmission. DigiCAP also
participated by simultaneously streaming four discrete video streams
over WiFi to a TV, laptop, tablet and smart phone.
Hitachi Comark served as system integrator along with technologists from
13 companies and 3 continents.
Dick Fiore, Hitachi Comark president commented, “Comark Digital Services
was founded for this particular purpose, to bring about exciting new
ways of utilizing the ATSC-3 standard to enhance the viewing experience,
and to expand IP based services to areas that previously were under
deployed.”
ARK CEO, Vern Fotheringham added that, “The most exciting thing about
broadcast 5G is our now-demonstrated ability to simulcast content across
a nationwide IP multicast network that enables virtually unlimited OTT
video and IP data delivery directly to consumers. This is a stark
contrast to the existing fixed and mobile carrier’s reliance on unicast
one-to-one connection-based solutions that further impact the
over-stressed architecture of today’s Internet.”
“Broadpeak is proud to be part of the ARK 5G ATSC 3.0 trials. The
combination of our nanoCDN™ multicast ABR for satellite and BkS350
Origin Packager enables the recording, packaging and delivery via
satellite of the most popular live shows and VOD content,” stated
Jacques Le Mancq, Broadpeak CEO.
ARK Mediacom is a broadcast company on the cutting edge of technology
and the next generation of content delivery throughout the USA.
Leveraging the power of television broadcasting to add an IP multicast
extension to the Internet, ARK will reduce the cost per GB delivery of
OTT video content, software downloads and streamed IP media by two-three
orders of magnitude compared to existing ISPs. Media content creators
and distributors will benefit from ARK’s end-to-end direct delivery to
the mobile and fixed devices of their audiences bypassing all of the
existing gatekeepers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005963/en/