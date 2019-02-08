ARLO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. - ARLO

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with its August 3, 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 25, 2019.

Arlo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 3, 2018, the Company disclosed that shipments of Arlo Ultra, its recently-announced flagship security camera system, were delayed due to “a quality issue with the battery from one of its suppliers” discovered during the final testing phase, and that as a result it lowered its Q4 2018 financial guidance.

On this news, the price of Arlo’s shares plummeted 42% from its IPO price.

The case is Wong v. Arlo Technologies, Inc. et al, 19-cv-00372.

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.

