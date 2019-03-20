Log in
ARLO TAP CVS BPI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

03/20/2019 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
Class Period: Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the August 3, 2018 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about ARLO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/arlo-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019
Class Period: February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019

Get additional information about TAP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019
Class Period: May 21, 2015 and February 20, 2019

Get additional information about CVS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE: BPI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019
Class Period: March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019

Get additional information about BPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bridgepoint-education-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
