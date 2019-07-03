Log in
ARMCO Expands Business Development Team  Industry veteran Mike Ehring to expand client base across several verticals

07/03/2019

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 3, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise financial risk mitigation solutions, has announced that it has hired industry veteran Mike Ehring as senior director of business development.

Mike Ehring of ARMCO

Ehring brings over 20 years of experience as a senior executive in sales and business development for mortgage fintech companies that include Dorado, CoreLogic and most recently at LoanLogics. As ARMCO's senior director of business development, Ehring will focus on growing revenue through new client acquisition. His focus will include several verticals, including mortgage lenders, banks, credit unions, and FinTech companies.

"I'm excited about the opportunities that come from working for the leader in mortgage quality control technology," said Ehring. "I've had my eye on ARMCO because of their advancements in the RegTech space and the infrastructure they have behind customer care. It's great to work with a company that excels in every category, from its products to its people."

"Mike has a great track record working with the largest lenders in the U.S. market," said Kyle Kehoe, chief revenue officer for ARMCO. "When you combine his expertise and passion for helping financial institutions, with ARMCO's category best solutions and consultative approach to client management, you have a recipe for great success. We're happy to welcome him to the team."

About ARMCO:

Over half of the top 20 mortgage lenders in the U.S. choose ARMCO as their provider of risk management software. ARMCO's product line includes loan quality enterprise software, services, data and analytics. Its flagship product, ACES Audit Technology(tm), has set the bar for user definability in its category. It is used at virtually every point in the mortgage lifecycle, as well as for a wide range of risk-prone business operations outside traditional mortgage origination and servicing.

ARMCO's consultative approach to customer relationships leverages 25 years of mortgage risk intel, assuring that its clients are using the most effective risk mitigation strategies, and are using the fastest, most reliable, most efficient means for preventing risk-related loss. ARMCO distributes the ARMCO Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report, a free quarterly analysis of industry-wide mortgage loan quality. For more information, visit http://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

News Source: ARMCO ACES Risk Management

Related link: https://www.armco.us/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/armco-expands-business-development-team-industry-veteran-mike-ehring-to-expand-client-base-across-several-verticals/
