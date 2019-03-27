Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected April 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 06:31am EDT

VERO BEACH, Florida, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR, ARR PrA and ARR PrB) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today announced the April 2019 expected cash dividend rate for the Company’s Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.19 per Common share.

Expected April 2019 Common Stock Dividend Information

Month Dividend Holder of Record Date Payment Date
April 2019 $0.19 April 15, 2019 April 29, 2019

Certain Tax Matters

ARMOUR has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. Federal income tax purposes. In order to maintain this tax status, ARMOUR is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income. Dividends paid in excess of current tax earnings and profits for the year will generally not be taxable to common stockholders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. In addition, ARMOUR invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Safe Harbor

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.  The Company disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC’s internet site at www.sec.gov, or the Company website at www.armourreit.com, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.

Investor Contact:              

James R. Mountain
Chief Financial Officer
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
(772) 617-4340

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aNEWAY : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Special General Meeting
PU
06:40aANDREWS SYKES : provides heating for construction company
PU
06:40aULTRA ELECTRONICS : Dissemination Announcement
PU
06:40aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
06:40aSAP : Brings the Intelligent Enterprise to Life with an Interactive Design to Operate Showcase at Hannover Messe
PU
06:40aSAP : Create an Intelligent Enterprise and Digitally Connect with SAP Asset Intelligence Network
PU
06:40aCAPITAL ONE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
06:39aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices slip as market eyes U.S. stocks
RE
06:39aBANK OF BARODA : to Develop Digital Agriculture Platform for Farmers
AQ
06:39aPIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Gravitational, and Google Water Kubernetes Expansion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months - FT
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5EPIGENOMICS AG : EPIGENOMICS : Reports Results for Financial Year 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.