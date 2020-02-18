Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARNEG WORLD @ EUROSHOP 2020: DAY 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:20pm EST

There's more to it than design. This is what today's areas dedicated to refrigeration systems, service, energy management and discount remind us of.

The Arneg Group is well aware that technology is key to all today's environments, starting from retail.

Refrigeration units that run on propane or CO2 , natural gases that respect the environment, are just some of the innovations you can see on our stand. Professionals from the Arneg Group will accompany you to explain what we have achieved through continuous research and development aimed at protecting health and nature and reducing consumption too.

Health, ecology, energy saving: these are all concepts that we take for granted, and that need to be guaranteed by innovation today, because we cannot wait for tomorrow.

On the subject of innovation, our Motorway Service Area and Click & Collect areas are designed for ever more fluid purchasing behaviours and no barriers between the physical and the digital. These areas remind us that tomorrow's generations will take so many conveniences for granted too… like home deliveries, the universal availability of snacks, and power sockets everywhere.

All rigorously accompanied by seductive design and style. Because while design is not everything, it will continue to count in future too.

Disclaimer

Oscartielle S.p.A. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:33pEU27 harden stance, Britain sounds defiant ahead of new deal talks
RE
12:33pCROSSJECT : Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social
GL
12:33pAVOP Closes Acquisition of OMID Holdings, Inc. Concurrently With Its Name and Ticker Symbol Change
PR
12:31pTELSON MINING : Announces Management Changes and Resignation of Board Member
AQ
12:31pGlobal Grass Trimmer Market 2020-2024| Growing Popularity of DIY Gardening Activities to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:31pNORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : to Speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on February 27th
BU
12:31pMovellus Names Semiconductor Industry Veteran Ken Wagner to Lead Engineering Team
GL
12:30pU.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in crosshairs
RE
12:29pMATOMY MEDIA : Negotiation with certain shareholders
PU
12:29pALLY FINANCIAL : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group