ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED - AHB,AHA : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of the company

AHB,AHA : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of the company:
ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED
(formerly Gemgrow Properties Limited)
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2007/032604/06)
JSE share code: AHA ISIN: ZAE000275491
JSE share code: AHB ISIN: ZAE000275509
(Granted REIT status with the JSE)
("Arrowhead" or "the company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a
director of Arrowhead:
Name of associate: VD Ramdass
Name of director: J Limalia
Relationship to director: Wife
Transaction date: 7 February 2020
Class of securities: Arrowhead B ordinary shares
Number of securities: 50 000
Highest traded price per security on the market on the day: R3.78
Weighted average price per security: R3.67049
Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day: R3.66
Total value: R183 524.45
Nature of transaction: On-market purchase
Nature and extent of director's interest: Not applicable
11 February 2020
Sponsor
Java Capital
Date: 11-02-2020 07:15:00
