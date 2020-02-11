ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED - AHB,AHA : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of the company

AHB,AHA : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of the company: ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED (formerly Gemgrow Properties Limited) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2007/032604/06) JSE share code: AHA ISIN: ZAE000275491 JSE share code: AHB ISIN: ZAE000275509 (Granted REIT status with the JSE) ("Arrowhead" or "the company") DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of Arrowhead: Name of associate: VD Ramdass Name of director: J Limalia Relationship to director: Wife Transaction date: 7 February 2020 Class of securities: Arrowhead B ordinary shares Number of securities: 50 000 Highest traded price per security on the market on the day: R3.78 Weighted average price per security: R3.67049 Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day: R3.66 Total value: R183 524.45 Nature of transaction: On-market purchase Nature and extent of director's interest: Not applicable 11 February 2020 Sponsor Java Capital Date: 11-02-2020 07:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.