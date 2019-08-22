ARS Agricultural Research Service : Secretary Perdue Statement on New Draft Suspension Agreement on Fresh Tomatoes from Mexico

(Washington, D.C., August 22, 2019) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement after U.S. Department of Commerce announced a new Draft Suspension Agreement on Fresh Tomatoes from Mexico :

'I want to thank my colleagues at the U.S. Department of Commerce for working diligently to reach a mutually beneficial agreement for tomato growers in both the U.S. and Mexico. Protecting America's tomato producers from the glut of Mexican imports is yet another example of President Trump's commitment to ensuring our farmers have the ability to succeed in international markets, as well as right here at home. Tomato producers across America, including those in Arizona, California, the Carolinas, Florida, and Georgia will benefit from the elimination of the unfair trade practices we have seen from these Mexican tomato imports,' said Secretary Perdue. 'America's farmers are the most productive on earth and President Trump recognizes that - I thank him for his continued work to secure fair trade that benefits our nation's producers and consumers alike. When it comes to trade and agriculture, we have a mutually dependent relationship with Mexico and reaching a compromise here allows us to refocus our efforts towards quick passage by Congress of the broader U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.'

