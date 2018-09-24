Log in
ARS Agricultural Research Service : Secretary Perdue Statement on Signing of New KORUS Trade Agreement

09/24/2018 | 11:29pm CEST

(Washington, D.C., September 24, 2018)- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today issued the following statement regarding the signing of the new United States-Republic of Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS):

'We are entering into a new KORUS agreement that is a better deal for the entire United States economy, including the agricultural sector. This represents an important improvement in trade relations between our two nations, building on long-standing cooperation we have enjoyed. This agreement adds to the momentum building for President Trump's approach to trade, which is to stand strong for America's interests and strike better deals. I am optimistic that the dominoes will continue to fall: KORUS, then a new NAFTA, and new agreements with the European Union, Japan, and, most notably, China. As an avid sportsman, I would say 'put this one in the bag and keep hunting for more.''

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

ARS - Agricultural Research Service published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 21:28:07 UTC
