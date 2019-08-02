Log in
ARS Agricultural Research Service : Secretary Perdue Statement on U.S. and E.U. Beef Agreement

08/02/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

(WASHINGTON, D.C., August 2, 2019) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement after an agreement was signed between the United States and the European Union regarding beef trade between the two nations:

'Getting more U.S. beef into the E.U. market is yet another example of President Trump expanding markets around the globe for our agriculture producers. E.U. consumers desire high quality products, and I have no doubt that when given the opportunity to purchase U.S. products we will see more Europeans choose to buy American. America's farmers and ranchers are the most productive on earth and I thank President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer for their continued work to promote the bounty of the American harvest across the world.'

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Disclaimer

ARS - Agricultural Research Service published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 19:39:02 UTC
