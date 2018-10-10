ARS Agricultural Research Service : USDA Announces National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board of Directors Appointments

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2018 - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today announced the appointment of a producer and an expert in finance and management to serve as members on the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board of Directors.

Newly appointed to serve three-year terms are:

Producer - Leo Tammi, Mount Sidney, Va.

Expert in Finance and Management - Burton P. Pfliger, Bismarck, N.D.

'These experienced appointees will be a boon to the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center's mission of strengthening the production and marketing of U.S. sheep and sheep products and ensuring the global competitiveness of America's sheep industry,' said Perdue.

The board is composed of seven voting members and two non-voting members. Voting members of the board include four members who are active producers of sheep in the United States, two members who have expertise in finance and management and one member who has expertise in lamb, wool, or lamb product marketing. Non-voting members include the USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs and the Under Secretary for Research, Education and Economics. USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight of the center.

More information about the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center is available on the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center website.

