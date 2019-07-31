ARS Treatment Centers : Announces New Office-Based Opioid Treatment Facility in Manassas

Industry leader expands critical resources to Prince William County; outpatient treatment facility to benefit entire community

ARS Treatment Centers, a category leader in Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT), announced today that its newest location is now open in Manassas, VA. The Manassas facility is the company’s fourth location in Virginia and one of many announced as part of an aggressive expansion in the state. In total, ARS operates nearly 50 OBOT facilities in five states.

The Manassas clinic, which sees patients by appointment only, is located at 9274 Corporate Circle, Manassas, VA 20110. Patients seeking treatment services should call (866)-866-9277 to schedule an appointment. ARS accepts Medicaid and most major commercial insurance plans.

“Prince William County, like many communities throughout the nation has been hit hard by the opioid crisis. As we combat this epidemic the team at ARS is dedicated to ensuring that limited access to treatment is no longer a barrier to recovery for patients in Northern Virginia,” said Brett McGennis, COO of ARS Treatment Centers. “We look forward to continuing to expand our accessible, best-in-class treatment resources alongside our team of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors and professionals, working together to end the opioid epidemic.”

The Manassas location currently has several job openings for qualified medical professionals. Interested applicants can review open positions and apply HERE.

To learn more about ARS Treatment Centers resources, visit www.arstreatmentcenters.com

About ARS Treatment Centers

ARS Treatment Centers is a subsidiary of Crossroad Treatment Centers. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, together the two brands operate more than 80 addiction treatment facilities in 10 states. With proven, individualized treatment plans (medication, counseling, and toxicology services) the family of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors, and professionals at ARS and Crossroads are able to provide the highest quality of professional care to over 20,000 patients each month. Understanding that the opioid crisis is an epidemic that demands aggressive implementation of critical resources to increase patient access to treatment, ARS has committed to opening more than 20 new treatment facilities in the third and fourth quarter of 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005878/en/