ARS Treatment Centers : Announces New Opioid Treatment Clinics in Stanhope and Pittsgrove

09/04/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

National leader’s expanded presence in New Jersey aims to strengthen community resources and improve access to treatment in the fight against opioid epidemic

ARS Treatment Centers, a national leader in Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT), announced today that it is expanding in New Jersey, opening new clinics in Stanhope and Pittsgrove this week. The company now operates five OBOT clinics in the state, all of which have opened in August and September. The company has announced plans for continued, strategic expansion planned throughout the state over the next 12 months. In total, ARS operates more than 50 OBOT facilities in five states.

  • The Stanhope clinic is located at 21 US 206 South, Stanhope, NJ 07874.
  • The Pittsgrove clinic is located at 9 Harding Highway, Pittsgrove, NJ 08318.

All ARS clinics see patients by appointment only. Patients seeking treatment services at any ARS facility should call (866)-866-9277 to schedule an appointment. ARS accepts Medicaid and most major commercial insurance plans.

“At the beginning of August we announced our expansion into New Jersey and our commitment to helping the State and its citizens combat the opioid epidemic,” said Dr. Kevin Moore, Director of Integrative Medicine at ARS Treatment Centers. “I’m pleased today to announce the next step in that commitment. With the opening of these two new clinics, we further our promise that limited access to comprehensive treatment will no longer be a barrier to recovery for patients. This is only the beginning. The people of New Jersey can count on the team at ARS to continue to bring these critical resources to their communities.”

There are several job openings across the state of New Jersey for qualified medical professionals. Interested applicants can review open positions and apply HERE.

To learn more about ARS Treatment Centers resources, visit www.arstreatmentcenters.com.

About ARS Treatment Centers

ARS Treatment Centers is a subsidiary of Crossroad Treatment Centers. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, together the two brands operate more than 80 addiction treatment facilities in 10 states. With proven, individualized treatment plans (medication, counseling, and toxicology services) the family of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors, and professionals at ARS and Crossroads are able to provide the highest quality of professional care to over 20,000 patients each month. Understanding that the opioid crisis is an epidemic that demands aggressive implementation of critical resources to increase patient access to treatment, ARS has committed to opening more than 20 new treatment facilities in the third and fourth quarter of 2019.


© Business Wire 2019
