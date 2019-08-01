ARS Treatment Centers : Opens New Office-Based Opioid Treatment Facility in Fredericksburg

Expansion of Critical Resources in Fight Against Opioid Epidemic a Win for Entire Community

ARS Treatment Centers, a category leader in Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT), announced today that a new facility is now open in Fredericksburg, VA. The Fredericksburg facility is the company’s fifth location in Virginia and follows the recent opening of a clinic in Manassas as part of the company’s commitment to provide critical treatment resources throughout the state. In total, ARS operates nearly 50 OBOT facilities in five states.

The Fredericksburg clinic, which sees patients by appointment only, is located at 4024 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Patients seeking treatment services should call (866)-866-9277 to schedule an appointment. ARS accepts Medicaid and most major commercial insurance plans.

“The team at ARS is committed to providing best-in-class addiction treatment resources throughout Virginia. This facility is the second of several new clinics that will open in the state between now and the end of 2019,” said Brett McGennis, COO of ARS Treatment Centers. “Together with the local community, we’re looking forward to addressing the opioid addiction issues in Fredericksburg, ensuring that limited access to comprehensive treatment is no longer a barrier to recovery for patients.”

The Fredericksburg location currently has several job openings for qualified medical professionals. Interested applicants can review open positions and apply HERE.

To learn more about ARS Treatment Centers resources, visit www.arstreatmentcenters.com

About ARS Treatment Centers

ARS Treatment Centers is a subsidiary of Crossroad Treatment Centers. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, together the two brands operate more than 80 addiction treatment facilities in 10 states. With proven, individualized treatment plans (medication, counseling, and toxicology services) the family of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors, and professionals at ARS and Crossroads are able to provide the highest quality of professional care to over 20,000 patients each month. Understanding that the opioid crisis is an epidemic that demands aggressive implementation of critical resources to increase patient access to treatment, ARS has committed to opening more than 20 new treatment facilities in the third and fourth quarter of 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005958/en/