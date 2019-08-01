Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARS Treatment Centers : Opens New Office-Based Opioid Treatment Facility in Fredericksburg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:36pm EDT

Expansion of Critical Resources in Fight Against Opioid Epidemic a Win for Entire Community

ARS Treatment Centers, a category leader in Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT), announced today that a new facility is now open in Fredericksburg, VA. The Fredericksburg facility is the company’s fifth location in Virginia and follows the recent opening of a clinic in Manassas as part of the company’s commitment to provide critical treatment resources throughout the state. In total, ARS operates nearly 50 OBOT facilities in five states.

The Fredericksburg clinic, which sees patients by appointment only, is located at 4024 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Patients seeking treatment services should call (866)-866-9277 to schedule an appointment. ARS accepts Medicaid and most major commercial insurance plans.

“The team at ARS is committed to providing best-in-class addiction treatment resources throughout Virginia. This facility is the second of several new clinics that will open in the state between now and the end of 2019,” said Brett McGennis, COO of ARS Treatment Centers. “Together with the local community, we’re looking forward to addressing the opioid addiction issues in Fredericksburg, ensuring that limited access to comprehensive treatment is no longer a barrier to recovery for patients.”

The Fredericksburg location currently has several job openings for qualified medical professionals. Interested applicants can review open positions and apply HERE.

To learn more about ARS Treatment Centers resources, visit www.arstreatmentcenters.com

About ARS Treatment Centers

ARS Treatment Centers is a subsidiary of Crossroad Treatment Centers. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, together the two brands operate more than 80 addiction treatment facilities in 10 states. With proven, individualized treatment plans (medication, counseling, and toxicology services) the family of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors, and professionals at ARS and Crossroads are able to provide the highest quality of professional care to over 20,000 patients each month. Understanding that the opioid crisis is an epidemic that demands aggressive implementation of critical resources to increase patient access to treatment, ARS has committed to opening more than 20 new treatment facilities in the third and fourth quarter of 2019.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pYARDI : Matrix Bulletin Examines New York Rent Control Law
PR
03:51pLowe's Lays Off Thousands of Store Workers--2nd Update
DJ
03:50pMexico's dependence on U.S. demand spells trouble for weak economy
RE
03:50pFACEBOOK : FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ
RE
03:50pCOLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:50pCouncil for Citizens Against Government Waste Urges Congress to Approve USMCA
BU
03:50pPHOTON ENERGY : Decides to Increase 7.75% Bond 20172022
EQ
03:49pAMERICAN CHURCH MORTGAGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
03:47pRELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:47pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
2TRUMP'S CHINA TARIFFS RATTLE MARKETS: stocks, oil tumble
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT shares light up as it streamlines new age brands

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group