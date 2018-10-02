ARUP Laboratories Awarded New Group Purchasing Agreement With Premier

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / ARUP Laboratories has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for clinical reference laboratory testing services with Premier. Effective Oct. 1, 2018, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for referral laboratory testing and consultative services.

"This relationship allows us to continue to drive high industry standards in laboratory testing and to use our expertise to provide more patients with high-quality test results," says Julie Altwies, ARUP's chief business development officer.

For almost 35 years, ARUP has been propelling diagnostic medicine forward as a national reference laboratory andnonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. More than 50 percent of the nation's university centers, pediatric hospitals, and teaching hospitals choose to send their testing to ARUP.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Altwies adds, "Premier's breadth and depth in the healthcare industrymeans more healthcare systems will be able to access and provide value-driven care without compromising quality in laboratory testing."

ARUP has been a Premier contracted supplier since 1997. Throughout this relationship, ARUP has served a growing number of Premier alliance members. "Premier has shown us the value of a true partnership year after year. We are both focused on patient outcomes and delivering solutions to meet the needs of both our clients," says Nancy Andes, senior VPand director of marketing at ARUP.

Under the terms of the agreement, ARUP will continue to serve as an authorized provider of laboratory testing services for Premier alliance members. In addition to offering Premier members tests and test combinations, including an extensive pediatric test menu, ARUP promotes outreach growth, cost containment, and revenue enhancement.

About ARUP Laboratories

ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. With 20-plus years of GPO partnerships, ARUP is a stable, trustworthy lab reference partner. The company's noncompete philosophy means a focus on patient care, not short-term financial gains. Collaborative expertise equals finding the right answers, creating solutions for unique situations. Academic and nonprofit, ARUP fosters industry knowledge.

