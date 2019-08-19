Log in
ARUP Laboratories Deploys World's First AI-Augmented Ova and Parasite Assay

08/19/2019 | 12:02am EDT

ARUP Laboratories (ARUP), a national reference laboratory and worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, and Techcyte, a leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI) based image analysis solutions for the diagnostics industry, have developed the world’s first AI-augmented ova and parasite detection tool.

“The collaboration with Techcyte has produced an AI-augmented detection tool that significantly advances our diagnostic capabilities in our parasitology lab,” said Adam Barker, PhD, director of Research and Development at ARUP. “This will allow for faster turnaround times, decreased costs, employee satisfaction and improved patient care.”

For laboratorians, digitally enabling the workflow will decrease the physical demands of looking through a microscope for extended periods of time, including eye fatigue and neuromuscular tension. The technology can quickly screen out negative results, allowing laboratorians to spend more time analyzing positive slides.

Techcyte’s digital diagnostics platform applies the latest in convolutional neural networks to pre-classify the fecal sample images captured by a 3DHISTECH Pannoramic 250-Flash III scanner. Pre-classifying the images using the Techcyte tool allows ARUP’s technologists to efficiently read stained glass slides manually and improves the accuracy of parasite detection.

“Microscopy-based diagnostic parasitology has remained woefully static for decades. We have successfully developed a pioneering breakthrough with this tool, the likes of which had previously been unimaginable by classically trained microbiologists,” said Dr. Marc Couturier, medical director of ARUP’s Parasitology labs.

The ova and parasite tool is the first of many projects that ARUP and Techcyte are co-developing. ARUP’s vast medical expertise and access to samples combined with Techcyte’s technical ability and digital evaluation platform will produce high quality algorithms that can be developed and applied to future unmet laboratory needs.

“This revolutionary partnership will combine ARUP’s vast expertise and reputation in the market with Techcyte’s AI-based image analysis capabilities to change the way lab diagnostics are performed,” said Ralph Yarro, CEO of Techcyte.

Medical labs, hardware manufacturers, hospitals, and clinics all benefit from Techcyte’s solutions. In 2019, Techcyte will deliver solutions for blood analysis, cervical cytology, and bacteriology.

About Techcyte

Headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Techcyte, Inc. was founded in 2013 as a technology transfer from the University of Utah with a mission to lower healthcare costs through artificial intelligence. Techcyte uses the power of deep machine learning to perform image analysis of whole slide images. Image analysis is required for widespread adoption of digital diagnostics in research, pharma, human, air quality, and veterinary diagnostic testing. Visit www.techcyte.com for more information.

About ARUP

ARUP Laboratories is a national clinical and anatomic pathology reference laboratory and a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development. A nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah, ARUP offers an extensive test menu of highly complex and unique medical tests. Rather than competing with its clients for physician office business, ARUP supports its clients’ existing test menus by offering highly complex and unique lab tests, with accompanying consultative support, to enhance their abilities to provide laboratory services. Visit www.aruplab.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
