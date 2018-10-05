ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. : Prices $125 Million Initial Public Offering of Securities

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. ("ARYA" or the "Company"), announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $125,000,000. The sponsor of ARYA is ARYA Sciences Holdings, which is controlled by principals of Perceptive Advisors, LLC. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any. The units are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on October 5, 2018 under the symbol "ARYAU". Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

The offering is expected to close on October 10, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager and Chardan is acting as the lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 4, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ARYA

We are a newly organized blank check company newly incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with respect to identifying any business combination target.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact

Michael Altman

Chief Financial Officer of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

(646) 205-5300

ARYA@perceptivelife.com

