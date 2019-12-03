ARxIUM : Announces RIVA Surpasses 10 Million Dose Milestone

Company to host demonstrations of RIVA IV Compounding System and other pharmacy automation at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition

ARxIUM, a global provider of industry-leading pharmacy automation, workflow and inventory management solutions, today announced its RIVA systems have accurately and safely prepared more than 10 million IV doses across all global installations. This significant milestone represents the production of patient-specific and batch IV doses of syringes and bags in acute care hospitals, centralized pharmacies and cancer centers.

RIVA, the most advanced, fully automated IV compounding system available, increases patient safety by reducing errors and contamination and minimizing pharmacy technicians’ exposure to hazardous preparations. It also reduces the cost-per-dose of medications, need for outsourcing and pharmacy waste. As a result, many installations have achieved more than a 100% return on investment in less than three years due to substantial costs savings and operational efficiencies (e.g., high capacity inventory, long batch runs, elimination of manual processes, and more).

“Since our first installation at one of the most prestigious children’s hospitals in the U.S., our RIVA team has continued to help ensure the safety of patients and pharmacy technicians,” said Dr. Niels Erik Hansen, president and CEO of ARxIUM. “Since that time, RIVA has evolved to address a wide range of patient needs while exceeding the most stringent regulatory requirements. As such, our RIVA systems remain the IV compounding system of choice for all types of global healthcare providers and have helped us expand into more regulated, high-demand pharmacy segments.”

The RIVA technology can be configured for specific patient populations and institutional needs, such as general/adult, chemotherapy, pediatric, health system centralized services and 503B facilities. In fact, three RIVA systems began compounding medications earlier this year at two 503B hospitals in Florida. Combined, the GMP RIVA systems have already produced more than 110,000 doses.

The GMP RIVA system contains several new features that are designed to meet Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for environmental monitoring. In addition, it provides integrated system controls with audible and visual alerts and includes extensive reporting capabilities, such as particle counts, cleaning logs and much more.

At the 2019 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition in Las Vegas, ARxIUM will demonstrate the latest GMP RIVA features Dec. 9-11, 2019 in booth 2019. At the company’s exhibit space, ARxIUM will provide demonstrations of additional pharmacy automation systems and software, including:

RxWorks Pro and RxWorks Mobile inventory and workflow management software.

MedSelect Flex automated dispensing cabinet, which features a new display terminal user interface.

ARi, a cross-platform reporting and analytics system for pharmacies.

FastPak Elite, an oral solid high-volume unit and multi-dose medication pouch packager.

About ARxIUM

Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Buffalo Grove, Illinois, ARxIUM is an industry-leading developer of pharmacy automation, workflow and inventory management solutions that improve safety, cost savings, and productivity. The company provides solutions to shared service centers and health systems, hospital, long-term care, retail, and government pharmacies. ARxIUM is the developer of the only fully automated IV compounding system in the market today and offers automated packaging, dispensing, vial filling, and high-volume systems. The company also provides inventory management, scheduling and workflow software, professional consulting, and system implementation assistance, among other services. ARxIUM is the creator of the Pharmacy 4.0 approach, which seamlessly converges clinical pharmacy, central production and automation advancements into fully automated, interactive data processes. The approach allows pharmacies to better monitor and address patient care and medication delivery demands in real time. For more information, visit arxium.com.

