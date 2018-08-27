AS Roma : Relaunches Flagship Website

Italian Serie A giant AS
Roma has unveiled the relaunch of their flagship website today, in
conjunction with their first home match of the season tonight against
Atalanta BC. Roma are coming off an exciting season, including an
appearance in the Champions League semi-finals, and with a recent deal
announcing ESPN will broadcast Serie A matches for the next three years
in the United States and Juventus’ signing of Ronaldo, global excitement
around the league hasn’t been this high since the 1990s.
Features of the refreshed website include an all-new visual system
To relaunch the new site, AS Roma turned to long-time partner OMNIGON,
specialists in the thinking, design, development and delivery of
experiences that engage global audiences. Working together since 2015,
AS Roma and OMNIGON have launched a handful of other digital initiatives
including their flagship website launch in 2015 (where, in a first for a
professional sports team, Roma used Reddit, the social network news site
and independent fan forums, to directly involve supporters in the
development of the club’s new, official website), mobile and tablet
apps, and a website dedicated to Stadio della Roma, the club’s future
home.
In 2017, asroma.com was named ‘Best in Class’ at the Interactive Media
Awards, the highest possible honour in the Sports category, after judges
awarded the website 492 points out of a possible 500.
“When we launched a new website in December 2015, we completely ripped
up what had gone before and took a completely new approach to defining
what a football club website could be,” said Paul Rogers, Roma’s head of
digital media. “We involved supporters from the start and took on board
their feedback and ideas. With the website relaunch today, we didn’t
need to rip anything up. We’ve introduced a cleaner design, improved the
functionality that worked best, refined some of the stuff that didn’t
work as well as we’d hoped and taken advantage of improvements in
technology to deliver a better user experience for fans.”
The site, launched in English, Italian and Indonesian with Arabic due to
be rolled out in the coming months, features:
-
Refreshed and intuitive visual system
-
Increased focus on in-game player and team statistics
-
Enhanced video capabilities
-
Additional commercial opportunities including branded content and
increased sponsorship capabilities
-
Relaunched ticketing system
-
More integrated social media hub
“We are incredibly proud to have again partnered with AS Roma on the
design and development of their new flagship digital experience, built
off of our newest product Corebine,” said Nick Arcuri, VP of Product at
OMNIGON. “Coming off a successful run in last year’s Champions League,
and with interest and excitement around Serie A football at an all-time
high, we are excited to introduce this experience to the millions of
Roma fans worldwide who will be closely following all the action.”
Corebine, developed by the product team at OMNIGON, was built as an
audience engagement platform focused on empowering brand and content
owners through an innovative set of publishing and sponsor activation
tools. Corebine combines the power of OMNIGON's award-winning User
Experience (UX) team, expertise in standardizing deployments, robust
sports knowledge and fully baked fan engagement product suite to create
the optimal digital experience for any rights holder or property. Other
properties launched via Corebine include website and mobile experiences
for the International
Champions Cup, flagship website for CONCACAF
and several of its subsequent tournaments, Legends
corporate website in addition to several property-specific ones, Champions
Hockey League, Westminster
Kennel Club with a handful of others currently in development.
About AS Roma
Founded in 1927, the legendary AS Roma plays in the world-renowned
Italian Serie A football league. The Rome based professional team –
which is competing in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League – has won three
Serie A titles, nine Coppa Italia title and two Supercoppa Italiana
titles. AS Roma’s youth academy regularly produce more Serie A players
than any other in Italy. Under the ownership of president and owner Jim
Pallotta, Roma is making great strides on and off the pitch, with
approval granted to build a new 52,500-seat stadium and surrounding
entertainment development – Stadio della Roma.
About OMNIGON
OMNIGON, an Infront Sports & Media Company, is a team of digital
strategists, artists and technologists working exclusively in the areas
of consumer loyalty, audience growth and digital content delivery. Since
its founding in 2008, OMNIGON has established itself as a market leader,
focused on helping clients achieve returns on the strategic, creative
and technical investments they've made. OMNIGON, headquartered in New
York and with teams in Los Angeles, London, Toronto, Kiev and St.
Petersburg, works with celebrated, global brands including AS Roma, PGA
TOUR, NASCAR, CONCACAF, the United States Golf Association (USGA),
International Champions Cup, StubHub, Under Armour, Legends, FOX Sports,
the German Football Association (DFB) and countless others.
