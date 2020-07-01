Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AS THE COUNTRY RE-OPENS, COMPASS SELF STORAGE OFFERS TWO MONTHS OF FREE RENT TO ALL NEW COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 07:29am EDT

Cleveland, Ohio, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, OH – July 1, 2020 – Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies with nearly 100 self storage locations across the United States, is offering two months’ rent free for all new commercial/ business customers.

“As states and cities in our markets re-open with new distancing guidelines in place, we want to assist our local business communities by offering storage space at a reduced cost. Restaurants, fitness centers, and even schools have been able to use our temporary storage solutions to move their equipment and tables to meet the local safety guidelines,” stated Todd Amsdell, President.

As the housing market volume picks back up, Compass Self Storage is also offering free moving and packing concierge services to all of their new customers. Compass Self Storage focuses on making the entire moving and storing process easier and this service alleviates the hassle of having to figure out what local mover or packing company to use.

For the safety of their employees and customers, Compass Self Storage now offers contactless rentals and curbside packing supplies. Compass Self Storage is following all advised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other local and national health organizations.

The two-month rent-free offer applies to new business customers and is a limited-time offer subject to availability. Find the location nearest you at www.compassselfstorage.com.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options, to make it a one-stop solution for anyone moving their home or needing extra storage space for their business. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

 The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states.  With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

###

Katie Fete
Compass Self Storage
216-469-9747
kfete@amsdellcompanies.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:47aAIRBUS : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:46aRYANAIR : Strong bookings boost Ryanair's hopes of return to normal
RE
07:46aCALAMP : Auto Theft Recoveries Soar During COVID-19 Lockdown
PR
07:46aAMS : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07:46aKLARIVIS : Raises $2.5 Million in Oversubscribed Seed Round
BU
07:45aWORKPLACES WITH COVID-19 CASES FACE A QUESTION : What to Tell the Rest of the Staff?
DJ
07:44aLEG IMMOBILIEN : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
07:44aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
07:43aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07:42aGOLN ENER : Notice of Ordinary General Meeting 08 July 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Trading resumes in Germany's DAX, other exchanges after outage
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
5AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Will Build the First High-pressure Hydrogen Refueling Station for Long-haul Trucks..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group