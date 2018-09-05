ASBA and BlueInk Team Up to Enhance Business Operations Through eSignature Technology

All ASBA Subscribers to Receive Free BlueInk Pro eSignature Accounts

The Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) and BlueInk announced their partnership with the goal of expediting and better securing the workflow of ASBA’s more than thousands of professionals by providing them with free BlueInk eSignature accounts. BlueInk’s Pro Account platform allows ASBA’s membership users to create, review, sign, and store documents securely online from anywhere and on any device.

The companies believe that BlueInk’s eSignature software will help increase efficiency and profitability for ASBA’s business members by eliminating the need for traditional paper signings. Using BlueInk, professionals can send and manage paperwork from anywhere, while their customers, clients, and employees can review and sign secure documents from any computer, laptop, or smart device without downloading additional applications.

“BlueInk is thrilled to team up with one of the leading organizations representing businesses in our home state of Arizona,” said Faze Sharif, BlueInk CEO. “By partnering with them, we aim to revolutionize business practices across all industries and put ASBA members on the cutting edge of technology. Not only is our platform more convenient than paper signing, but with our patented technology, every transaction is secure and protected.”

"Our BlueInk partnership is a great resource to assist small businesses with tools for a long term competitive advantage,” states Debbie Hann, ASBA COO. “We are constantly listening to our members -- we love that BlueInk’s platform will give them the ability to enhance their eSignature and contract capabilities with cutting-edge technology."

BlueInk will offer BlueInk Pro accounts to every ASBA professional, as well as discounts on premium services such as its multilingual audio-guided review feature. The audio-guided review takes signers step-by-step through a document with narration in any language to ensure thorough client understanding of content and that all signatures are obtained. The audio-guided review is one of many ways BlueInk can help businesses better compete in a global market. Additionally, BlueInk’s optional SmartFill feature will automatically recognize key information such as names, addresses, and other content, then prefill the information throughout all pages of the transaction.

ABOUT ASBA - The Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) is the success engine small business owners depend on to deliver statewide education, mentoring, networking and advocacy that provides forward-thinking entrepreneurs with the resources necessary to grow and evolve in an ever-changing marketplace. By bringing thousands of small businesses together, ASBA has created greater value for all members and is proof positive that our mission of supporting small businesses through an active and connected community is working. Membership Info: www.asba.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter @ASBA.

ABOUT BLUEINK - BlueInk is the creator of patented eSignature and Document Management software. Our flexible platform offers notary-level security and protection, comprehensive document transaction management, and efficient document upload technology that allows users to create signature-ready documents on the fly that clients can review and sign from anywhere, on any device. The optional multilingual audio-guided review allows consumers to review and execute documents in their language of choice, eliminating language barriers for businesses. Manage all your important paperwork from the Dashboard and know the status of all your documents and deals in real time. To find out more, visit us at www.blueink.com, contact our team at ASBA@blueink.com, or find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @BlueInk360.

