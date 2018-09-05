ASBA and BlueInk Team Up to Enhance Business Operations Through eSignature Technology

The Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) and BlueInk announced
their partnership with the goal of expediting and better securing the
workflow of ASBA’s more than thousands of professionals by providing
them with free BlueInk eSignature accounts. BlueInk’s Pro Account
platform allows ASBA’s membership users to create, review, sign, and
store documents securely online from anywhere and on any device.
The companies believe that BlueInk’s eSignature software will help
increase efficiency and profitability for ASBA’s business members by
eliminating the need for traditional paper signings. Using BlueInk,
professionals can send and manage paperwork from anywhere, while their
customers, clients, and employees can review and sign secure documents
from any computer, laptop, or smart device without downloading
additional applications.
“BlueInk is thrilled to team up with one of the leading organizations
representing businesses in our home state of Arizona,” said Faze Sharif,
BlueInk CEO. “By partnering with them, we aim to revolutionize business
practices across all industries and put ASBA members on the cutting edge
of technology. Not only is our platform more convenient than paper
signing, but with our patented technology, every transaction is secure
and protected.”
"Our BlueInk partnership is a great resource to assist small businesses
with tools for a long term competitive advantage,” states Debbie Hann,
ASBA COO. “We are constantly listening to our members -- we love that
BlueInk’s platform will give them the ability to enhance their
eSignature and contract capabilities with cutting-edge technology."
BlueInk will offer BlueInk Pro accounts to every ASBA professional, as
well as discounts on premium services such as its multilingual
audio-guided review feature. The audio-guided review takes signers
step-by-step through a document with narration in any language to ensure
thorough client understanding of content and that all signatures are
obtained. The audio-guided review is one of many ways BlueInk can help
businesses better compete in a global market. Additionally, BlueInk’s
optional SmartFill feature will automatically recognize key information
such as names, addresses, and other content, then prefill the
information throughout all pages of the transaction.
ABOUT ASBA - The Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) is the
success engine small business owners depend on to deliver statewide
education, mentoring, networking and advocacy that provides
forward-thinking entrepreneurs with the resources necessary to grow and
evolve in an ever-changing marketplace. By bringing thousands of small
businesses together, ASBA has created greater value for all members and
is proof positive that our mission of supporting small businesses
through an active and connected community is working. Membership Info: www.asba.com,
follow us on Facebook
and Twitter
@ASBA.
ABOUT BLUEINK - BlueInk is the creator of patented eSignature and
Document Management software. Our flexible platform offers notary-level
security and protection, comprehensive document transaction management,
and efficient document upload technology that allows users to create
signature-ready documents on the fly that clients can review and sign
from anywhere, on any device. The optional multilingual audio-guided
review allows consumers to review and execute documents in their
language of choice, eliminating language barriers for businesses. Manage
all your important paperwork from the Dashboard and know the status of
all your documents and deals in real time. To find out more, visit us at www.blueink.com,
contact our team at ASBA@blueink.com,
or find us on Facebook
or follow us on Twitter
@BlueInk360.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005790/en/