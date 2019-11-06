ASC X9 To Serve as U.S. Technical Advisory Group for ISO Standards Committee TC 321 – Transaction Assurance in E-commerce

Standards Will Create a "Trust Halo" for E-commerce Providers

The Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc. (X9) today announced that it will serve as the U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for the ISO Technical Committee (TC) that will develop standards for what happens before and after an e-commerce transaction is completed. The role of a TAG is to develop and communicate its country's positions on the activities and ballots of a TC.

The ubiquity of e-commerce necessitates systems to ensure that buyers receive what they purchase, and that if problems arise, they are fixed. Such systems promote not only trust and safety but confidence in e-commerce, which benefits all stakeholders, from consumers and business purchasers to sellers large and small. Accordingly, the mandate for TC321 is to develop standardized processes in e-commerce upstream and downstream from the actual transaction, such as:

Easier access to e-platforms

Protection of online consumer rights, including both prevention and resolution of online disputes

Interoperable and accessible results of commodity quality inspections in cross-border e-commerce

Assurance of e-commerce delivery to the final consumer

"The vital work of TC321 ties in well with existing X9 expertise, so that the TAG will be able to contribute significantly to the TC's efforts," said Colin Rule, interim leader of the TAG and an officer with the International Council for Online Dispute Resolution (ICODR). Rule is also the former Director of Online Dispute Resolution at eBay and Paypal. "The standards and guidelines developed by TC321 will not only ensure that consumers have confidence in their purchases and access to fair redress of problems, but will also expand the global marketplace for e-commerce."

Since the payment and security of transactions are very important in e-commerce, TC321 will liaison with ISO/TC 68 (Financial services), ISO/IEC/JTC1/SC 27 (IT Security techniques) and other TCs as needed. If requests for developing new standards for e-commerce in those TCs arise, TC321 will work with them to develop the needed standards. The first meeting of TC321 is taking place this week in Hangzhou, China, and a representative of the U.S. TAG is attending.

A group must be accredited by its country's national standards body to serve as a TAG. X9's application for this role was approved and is under review by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the U.S. representative to ISO.

About the Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc.

The Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc. is a non-profit organization accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to develop both national and international standards for the financial services industry. X9 has over 100 member companies and over 400 company representatives that work to develop and maintain approximately 100 domestic standards and 58 international standards.

The subjects of X9's standards include: retail and mobile payments; printing and processing of checks; corporate treasury functions; block chain technology; processing of legal orders issued to financial institutions; tracking of financial transactions and instruments; tokenization of data at rest; quantum computing risk; data breach; electronic contracts; and remittance data in business payments. X9 performs the secretariat function, acts as the U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) and provides the committee chair for ISO TC68, which produces international standards for the global financial services industry. X9 also acts as U.S. TAG for ISO TC321 and TC322. For more information about X9 and its work, visit www.x9.org.

