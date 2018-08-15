ASCD Announces General Session Speakers at ASCD Empower19: The Conference for Every Educator

Alexandria, VA, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASCD, a mission-driven nonprofit dedicated to excellence in learning, teaching, and leading, is excited to announce ASCD Empower19: The Conference for Every Educator, the organization's 74th annual conference and exhibit show, happening March 16–19, 2019, in Chicago, Ill. The conference will feature more than 400 concurrent sessions and three dynamic General Session speakers: Ron Clark, Doris Kearns Goodwin, and Ashton Kutcher.

"I could not be more excited for this conference and the exciting lineup of general session and keynote speakers who will inspire educators as they tackle their problems of practice," said Deb Delisle, ASCD Executive Director and CEO. "ASCD Empower19 is the must-attend education conference of the year that will offer educators in every role the professional learning they need to improve their craft, network, and return home energized for another school year."

ASCD Empower19 empowers educators—teachers, teacher leaders, principals, central office staff, and superintendents—to create their own personalized professional learning experience. With more than 400 sessions, poster galleries, and practitioner panels, educators can roll up their sleeves and work together to solve the challenges they face in their district, school, or classroom.

Empower19 General Session Speakers

Ron Clark

Ron Clark is known as "America's Educator." In 2000, he was named Disney's American Teacher of the Year. He is a New York Times best-selling author whose book The Essential 55 has sold more than 1 million copies and has been published in 25 different countries. He has been featured on The Today Show, CNN, and Oprah, and Ms. Winfrey even named him as her first "Phenomenal Man." His classes have been honored at the White House on three separate occasions. Clark's teaching experiences in New York City are the subject of the uplifting film The Ron Clark Story, starring Matthew Perry.

Doris Kearns Goodwin

Doris Kearns Goodwin is a world-renowned presidential historian, public speaker, and Pulitzer Prize–winning and best-selling author. Goodwin is seen frequently on major television and cable networks and shows, including Meet the Press, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and many others. She was featured as herself on the FX horror anthology American Horror Story and on The Simpsons in the role of Lisa Simpson's teacher.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher is an actor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, investor, and producer. He has been named one of TIME magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World," as well as being honored by Vanity Fair magazine's New Establishment List, which identifies the top 50 of an innovative new breed of buccaneering visionaries, engineering prodigies, and entrepreneurs. Twice, Kutcher was named one of Forbes magazine's "World's Most Powerful Celebrities," as well as one of Fast Company magazine's "Most Creative People." Kutcher is also the cofounder of Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children (www.wearethorn.org). Thorn drives technology innovation to fight the sexual exploitation of children.

Keynote luncheon speakers include Sir Ken Robinson, Carlton Ashby, Bertice Berry, James Carville and Mary Matalin, Mark Anthony Garrett, and Monique Morris.

ASCD Empower19 is a conference designed by educators, for educators, where attendees are empowered to create their own personalized learning experience.

Follow the conference conversation to find out more about the great sessions and events you'll find in Chicago by using #Empower19 on social media and following the ASCD Conference Twitter account @ASCDconf.

Early-bird pricing is now available, and every fifth person from the same school or organization attends free when you register together. To register for ASCD Empower19, visit empower.ascd.org. Visit our conference pricing page for individual, group, and ASCD member rates. To learn more about ASCD and the benefits associated with becoming a member, visit www.ascd.org/memberships.

Credentialed members of the media interested in attending ASCD Empower19 can apply for a complimentary press pass at empower.ascd.org/media.

ASCD is dedicated to excellence in learning, teaching, and leading so that every child is healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged. Comprising 114,000 members—superintendents, principals, teachers, and advocates from more than 127 countries—the ASCD community also includes more than 60 affiliate organizations. ASCD's innovative solutions promote the success of each child. To learn more about how ASCD supports educators as they learn, teach, and lead, visit www.ascd.org.

