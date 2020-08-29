ASEAN Association of South East Asian Nations : Joint Media Statement of the 9th AEM-Canada Consultations

The Ministers noted the available technical support to ASEAN under Canada's Expert Deployment Mechanism for Trade and Development (EDM), and encouraged ASEAN Member States to use the EDM for capacity building activities and technical assistance in areas relevant to the trade and investment agenda of Canada and ASEAN. Ministers also encouraged officials to explore ways to continue collaborating to enhance understanding of issues of interest and develop creative approaches to narrow the gaps in our shared understanding of a possible FTA. Ministers highlighted that this could be achieved through technical assistance, capacity building, and other opportunities for both ASEAN and Canada to share their expertise and experiences.