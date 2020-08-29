Log in
ASEAN Association of South East Asian Nations : Media Statement of the 17th AEM-India Consultations

08/29/2020 | 09:45am EDT
  1. Economic Ministers from the ten ASEAN Member States ('the Ministers') met with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India virtually on 29 August 2020 for the Seventeenth AEM-India Consultations. The Consultations was co-chaired by E. Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Industry and Trade, Viet Nam, and H.E. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, India.
  1. The Ministers acknowledged the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and reaffirmed their commitment with India to take collective actions in mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic and resolve to ensure macroeconomic and financial stability and resilient supply chain connectivity. The Ministers shared views on the multilateral trading system as a driver for economic recovery in the post-pandemic period.

Download the full statement here.

17th AEM-India Consultations
Disclaimer

ASEAN - Association of South-East Asian Nations published this content on 29 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2020 13:44:07 UTC
