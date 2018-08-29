ASEAN Korea Centre : Recruitment of 15th ASEAN Correspo...

RECRUITMENT OF

ASEAN CORRESPONDENTS

The ASEAN-Korea Centre is currently looking for passionate writers/bloggers who are citizens of the 10 ASEAN Member States (Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) to write articles for the Centre's English blog. (http://blog.aseankorea.org).

※ About the ASEAN-Korea Centre

The ASEAN-Korea Centre was inaugurated as an intergovernmental organization with the ten ASEAN Member States and Korea as its members in March 2009, the year which marked the 25th anniversary of the Dialogue Partnership between ASEAN and Korea. It was founded in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at the 11th ASEAN-Republic of Korea (ROK) Summit in November 2007. The MOU entered into force in December 2008.

QUALIFICATIONS:

▶ Applicants must be a blog/SNS enthusiast with experience in writing blogs, online journals, or personal website etc. using the English language.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

▶ Correspondents shall provide at least one article with photos per month.

TERMS & CONDITIONS:

▶ Period: September 2018 - February 2019 (6 months)

▶ Remuneration: Correspondents will be compensated in lump sum at the end of their stint

▶ All contents will be subject to evaluation and revision by the Centre before posting. All copyrights will be owned by the ASEAN-Korea Centre.

REQUIREMENTS:

▶ Application Form

▶ Sample Article

HOW TO APPLY:

▶ Download the application form from this page or from the ASEAN-Korea Centre's website (www.aseankorea.org).

▶ Accomplish and submit your application form along with a sample article to blog@aseankorea.org on or before 9 September 2018 in this format:

○ Application form: 15AC_Country_Surname_Given Name.doc

○ Sample article: Article_Country_Surname_Given Name.doc

▶ Selected candidates will be notified via e-mail in September 2018.

NOTE:

▶ At the end of the program, the Centre will provide a Certificate of Participation to correspondents who contributed at least 1 article every month.

▶ Correspondents may submit more than 1 article per month.

▶ Terms and conditions are subject to change.

▶ For inquiries, please contact us through email: blog@aseankorea.org

