Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ASEAN summit in Vietnam postponed until end-June over coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 09:31am EDT

A summit of Southeast Asian and other international leaders scheduled in Vietnam early next month has been postponed until end-June due to worries about coronavirus, Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has informed leaders of other Southeast Asian countries about the postponement, the ministry said.

The 36th summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had been scheduled to take place on April 6-9 in Vietnam, the group's chair this year.

The postponement decision came after Vietnam announced on March 17 that it would introduce mandatory quarantine for all visitors from the United States, Europe and ASEAN countries and suspend the issue of new visas for all foreign nationals.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 9,000 people worldwide and infected 76 people in Vietnam as of late Thursday, already forced the cancellation of a meeting between ASEAN and the United States slated for March 14.

The ASEAN consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(This story has been refiled to add missing word in 5th paragraph)

By Khanh Vu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:47aSouth African Reserve Bank Cuts Main Repo Rate to 5.25%
DJ
09:46aCoronavirus border curbs disrupt EU food supplies - industry
RE
09:45aDutch confirmed coronavirus cases at 2,460 - health authorities
RE
09:44aBritons most pessimistic about economy since 2008 - Ipsos MORI
RE
09:42aU.S. says will buy initial 30 million barrels of oil for strategic reserve
RE
09:40aSingapore central bank sets up $60 billion swap facility with Fed
RE
09:40aBILLIONAIRE DALIO SEES U.S. CORPORATE LOSSES OVER $4 TRILLION : Cnbc
RE
09:40aAdvertisers stare into the coronavirus abyss
RE
09:38aU.S. jobless claims jump to two-and-a-half-year high; coronavirus blamed
RE
09:37aCanadian dollar bounces off four-year low as oil rallies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group