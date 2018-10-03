Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASF : Confirmation of Release – AFA – SYTECH Framework Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 11:08am CEST

ASF GROUP LIMITED

ACN 008 924 570

Bennelong, 2/3B Macquarie Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone: (61 2) 9251 9088

Facsimile: (61 2) 9251 9066www.asfgroupltd.com

3 October 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Ltd 20 Bridge Street

Sydney 2000 via:www.asxonline.com

Dear Sir/Madam

SYTECH Framework Agreement

ASF Group Limited("ASF") is pleased to announce thatASF Technologies Ltd ("ASFT"), a wholly ownedsubsidiary incorporated in Hong Kong and the holder of SYTECH technologies and Chinese patent("SYTECH"), has entered into a Framework Agreement ("Agreement") with CrystalProfit VenturesLimited ("CPV") pursuant to which CPV agrees towork with ASFT to develop the SYTECH technology andgrant a loan facility of up to A$8 million ("Loan") to ASFT for a term of 2 yearsand at the interest rate of 8% per annum.

Pursuant to the Agreement, 50% of the Loan (equivalent to A$4 million) is a convertible loan, which can be converted into issued capital of ASFT. In the event that CPV elects not to convert the Loan into shares of ASFT, ASFT shall on the maturity date repay all outstanding Loans together with accrued interest to CPV.

The Loan can be drawn down from time to time upon issuing drawdown notices to CPV. As of the date of this announcement, A$1 million of the Loan has been drawn down by ASFT.

Information about SYTECH

Developed by ASF Technologies Ltd. (wholly owned subsidiary of ASF Group Ltd), the Scotch Yoke Technology (SYTECH) is a method of converting reciprocating motion into rotary motion within an internal combustion engine as applied to advanced range extender systems for electric powertrains, automotive main engines, auxiliary power units, and related power systems, components and software.

Information about ASF

ASF Group Limited (ASX: AFA) is unique among ASX-listed public companies as it powers business between the East and West. ASF is an investment and trading house which focuses principally on the identification, incubation and realization of opportunities in areas of synergy between China, Australia, UK and Europe including new energy, mining & resources, property, infrastructure, venture capital and financial services.

Geoff Baker Director

Ph:+612 9251 9088

Disclaimer

ASF Group Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 09:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:35aLLOYDS BANKING : Six in 10 frauds resulting in loss
AQ
05:35aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley sacks bosses at House of Fraser
AQ
05:35aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SCS shrugging off House of Fraser woe
AQ
05:35aTUI : Weekly flights for new resort
AQ
05:35aNATWEST BK'B'NCP : Rivals look to cash in on bank IT hitches
AQ
05:33aSOFTBANK : Soft Bank proposes to offer free power to solar alliance
RE
05:33aFIRSTGROUP : There’s more good in the world than bad… according to bus drivers
PU
05:33aPREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG’s Adam Coates named Northern Finance Director of the Year
PU
05:33aPOLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
PU
05:31aForth Ports Announces Arcus' Sale of Its Shares in the Company to PSP Investments
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
2NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
3RENAULT : RENAULT : entices car owners to ditch diesel
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
5After lean years, Big Oil is under pressure to spend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.