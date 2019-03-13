ASF : Repayment of $6M OAIL Convertible Note

ASF GROUP LIMITED

Repayment of $6M OAIL Convertible Note

ASF Group Limited(the "Company") refers to the $6 million convertible note ("CN") issued to OceanicAlliance Investments Limited in April 2015 maturing on 1 March 2019.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has repaid the CN together with accrued interest in full by cash and is accordingly discharged and released from all obligations and liabilities under the CN.

Information about ASF

ASF Group Limited (ASX: AFA) is unique among ASX-listed public companies as it powers business between the East and West. ASF is an investment and trading house which focuses principally on the identification, incubation and realization of opportunities in areas of synergy between China, Australia, UK and Europe including oil & gas, resources, property, infrastructure, travel and financial services sectors.

