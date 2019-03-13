Log in
ASF : Repayment of $6M OAIL Convertible Note

03/13/2019 | 07:44am EDT

ASF GROUP LIMITED

ACN 008 924 570

Bennelong, 2/3B Macquarie Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone: (61 2) 9251 9088

Facsimile: (61 2) 9251 9066www.asfgroupltd.com

12 March 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Ltd 20 Bridge Street

Sydney 2000 via:www.asxonline.com

Dear Sir/Madam

Repayment of $6M OAIL Convertible Note

ASF Group Limited(the "Company") refers to the $6 million convertible note ("CN") issued to OceanicAlliance Investments Limited in April 2015 maturing on 1 March 2019.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has repaid the CN together with accrued interest in full by cash and is accordingly discharged and released from all obligations and liabilities under the CN.

Information about ASF

ASF Group Limited (ASX: AFA) is unique among ASX-listed public companies as it powers business between the East and West. ASF is an investment and trading house which focuses principally on the identification, incubation and realization of opportunities in areas of synergy between China, Australia, UK and Europe including oil & gas, resources, property, infrastructure, travel and financial services sectors.

Geoff Baker

Director

Ph: +612 9251 9088

Disclaimer

ASF Group Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 11:43:06 UTC
