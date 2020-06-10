ASG Technologies : Announces Annual EVOLVE Conference to be Held Virtually

EVOLVE20 will bring together customers and partners to learn how to accelerate their paths to becoming more responsive, information-powered enterprises

ASG Technologies, a leading provider of solutions for the information-powered enterprise, today announced details of its annual EVOLVE customer conference, which will be an interactive virtual event taking place Oct. 6-7. In continuation of the success of EVOLVE19, the event will take a thematic focus on “See the Future—Be the Future: Leveraging Traditional Solutions while Embracing A Modern Approach.”

EVOLVE20 will bring together senior executives, IT and business practitioners and industry experts to discuss how organizations can leverage information management and IT systems management solutions to develop and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear industry experts’ perspectives on today’s complex digital environment and connect with their peers to discuss how to become a more reactive organization in this unprecedented time. Further, they will have the opportunity to meet with ASG executives and leaders to learn how modern solutions can help them optimize their information and infrastructure.

Early sponsors of EVOLVE20 include two Platinum sponsors, Zia Consulting for ASG’s Content Services Platform and Information Builders for ASG’s Data Intelligence Solution. Attendees can visit sponsors at their virtual booths in the EVOLVE20 Demo Zone.

The 2020 ASG Excellence Award winners will also be unveiled at EVOLVE20. Now in its third year, the Excellence Awards—which include the Partner of the Year and Innovator of the Year awards—recognize ASG customers and partners who are driving innovation and digital transformation via ASG solutions. Past winners include Zia Consulting, Accenture (partners), American Fidelity and Citi (customers). Interested customers and partners can submit nominations until July 31. Those pursuing the Innovator of the Year award should use the customer nomination form, while those pursuing Partner of the Year should use the partner nomination form. Winners will be notified on August 26, ahead of the awards ceremony at EVOLVE20.

“Today’s organizations are navigating unprecedented times in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is more important than ever that organizations take advantage of the myriad of tools available to them to ensure they are protecting their business, while continuing to push boundaries and digitally transform,” said Chuck Neal, EVP sales, services and marketing at ASG Technologies. “We look forward to bringing our customers and partners together to share the same kinds of deep industry insights and expertise that have made past events so successful.”

To learn more about EVOLVE20 or to register, please visit the event website and follow us on Twitter for updates using #ASGEVOLVE20.

About ASG Technologies

ASG Technologies is an award-winning, industry-recognized and analyst-verified global software company providing the only integrated platform and flexible end-to-end solution for the information-powered enterprise. ASG’s Information Management solutions capture, manage, govern and enable companies to understand and support all types of information assets (structured and unstructured) and stay compliant. ASG’s IT Systems Management solutions ensure that the systems and infrastructure supporting that information lifecycle are always available and performing as expected. ASG has over 3,500 customers worldwide in top vertical markets including Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance and Government. Visit us at ASG.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

