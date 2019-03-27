ASG Technologies : Announces an Alliance with Menta Group

The company signs an agreement to resell solutions for Enterprise Content Management, Data Intelligence, and Workload Automation for Chile and Peru

ASG Technologies Group, Inc., a trusted provider of proven solutions for information access, management and control for the world’s top enterprises, has announced the integrator Menta Group as their new business ally for Chile and Peru. The resale agreement will cover the entire ASG solutions portfolio, including Content Management, Data Intelligence, GDPR and Workload Automation.

“Menta Group is an integrator with ample experience in the development of network infrastructure projects, data management, and process automation, which is well known for its strong position in the market. That is why we are very pleased to announce this agreement which is intended to promote our presence in the entire region,” states João Alberto de Oliveira, Channel Manager of ASG Technologies for Latin America.

According to the executive, the alliance is an important step in the expansion plan of ASG in Chile, where the integrator focuses the majority of its services. “The Chilean market is an important area for our business strategy, and Menta Group, with its knowledge and experience, can help us to understand and address clients in the region. We are already visiting companies and developing joint activities to promote sales and opportunities,” he states.

With a track record of servicing companies in the banking and telecommunications sector, Menta Group backs the development and implementation of modern IT environments. “Our mission is to provide cutting-edge services to our clients, providing innovations that help them to make more assertive and intelligent decisions. The ASG solutions will help us to boost our offers, with specific tools for Content Management and Data Intelligence,” says Patricio Herrera, Sales Director and Partner of Menta Group. “We want to introduce these resources into the routine of the companies of Chile and Peru,” he states.

To take advantage of all the potential of the alliance, ASG and Menta Group are working together to carry out training and education programs especially developed for the sales team and integrator technicians. “We are starting the process to guide and train Menta executives and experts. The objective is to create value for clients as quickly as possible, with a solid and high-quality relationship,” asserts Oliveira.

The alliance initially foresees the resale of solutions for Data Intelligence, which combines cutting-edge tools for Data Lineage, Impact Analysis, Reference Management, Intelligent Catalogs, Auditing and Analytics, as well as Compliance processes for information protection, and Enterprise Content Management, with options to optimize the scalability and integration of data governance processes of companies, which speeds up the processing of personalized documents and facilitates results management. Apart from these solutions, the expectations are for Menta to also work on the line offered by Workload Automation, which adds Scheduling services to automate workloads and process management in corporate routines.

Launched in October, the new ASG channel program for Latin America seeks to increase ASG’s reach to strategic allies in the region, including integrators and skilled experts for the offering of the company's solutions. The plan is to increase the participation of alliances to 40% of the total sales in 2019.

For more information about the partnership contact us at asg.latam@asg.com.

