ASG Technologies : Announces an Alliance with Menta Group

ASG
Technologies Group, Inc., a trusted provider of proven solutions
for information access, management and control for the world’s top
enterprises, has announced the integrator Menta
Group as their new business ally for Chile and Peru. The resale
agreement will cover the entire ASG solutions portfolio, including
Content Management, Data
Intelligence, GDPR and Workload Automation.
“Menta Group is an integrator with ample experience in the development
of network infrastructure projects, data management, and process
automation, which is well known for its strong position in the market.
That is why we are very pleased to announce this agreement which is
intended to promote our presence in the entire region,” states João
Alberto de Oliveira, Channel Manager of ASG Technologies for Latin
America.
According to the executive, the alliance is an important step in the
expansion plan of ASG in Chile, where the integrator focuses the
majority of its services. “The Chilean market is an important area for
our business strategy, and Menta Group, with its knowledge and
experience, can help us to understand and address clients in the region.
We are already visiting companies and developing joint activities to
promote sales and opportunities,” he states.
With a track record of servicing companies in the banking and
telecommunications sector, Menta Group backs the development and
implementation of modern IT environments. “Our mission is to provide
cutting-edge services to our clients, providing innovations that help
them to make more assertive and intelligent decisions. The ASG solutions
will help us to boost our offers, with specific tools for Content
Management and Data Intelligence,” says Patricio Herrera, Sales Director
and Partner of Menta Group. “We want to introduce these resources into
the routine of the companies of Chile and Peru,” he states.
To take advantage of all the potential of the alliance, ASG and Menta
Group are working together to carry out training and education programs
especially developed for the sales team and integrator technicians. “We
are starting the process to guide and train Menta executives and
experts. The objective is to create value for clients as quickly as
possible, with a solid and high-quality relationship,” asserts Oliveira.
The alliance initially foresees the resale of solutions for Data
Intelligence, which combines cutting-edge tools for Data Lineage,
Impact Analysis, Reference Management, Intelligent Catalogs, Auditing
and Analytics, as well as Compliance processes for information
protection, and Enterprise
Content Management, with options to optimize the scalability and
integration of data governance processes of companies, which speeds up
the processing of personalized documents and facilitates results
management. Apart from these solutions, the expectations are for Menta
to also work on the line offered by Workload
Automation, which adds Scheduling services to automate workloads and
process management in corporate routines.
Launched in October, the new ASG channel program for Latin America seeks
to increase ASG’s reach to strategic allies in the region, including
integrators and skilled experts for the offering of the company's
solutions. The plan is to increase the participation of alliances to 40%
of the total sales in 2019.
For more information about the partnership contact us at asg.latam@asg.com.
