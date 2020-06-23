Log in
ASG Technologies : to Fuel IMT Insurance's Information Governance Initiatives

06/23/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Mobius Content Services selected to address IMT’s current needs and future digital transformation goals

ASG Technologies, a leading provider of solutions for the information-powered enterprise, today announced IMT Insurance, a provider of personal and commercial insurance products for auto, home and business, has renewed its use of Mobius Content Services to meet the organization’s growing information governance needs.

Serving six states with nearly 1,000 independent agencies, IMT Insurance needed a trusted solution to access and review policy declarations and manage the growth of content and data within the organization, which is increasingly critical with the prevalence of data regulations. Building on a previous relationship with ASG, IMT Insurance will be leveraging Mobius not only to capture, manage and govern reams of data containing personal information now, but also to support future growth plans, which include exploring a move to the cloud and distributed systems.

“Mobius has been a reliable product for IMT Insurance for 15 years and we are excited to see what potential there is as ASG continues to update and add new features to this solution,” said Jason McNatt, Senior Manager of Infrastructure, IMT Insurance.

“Growing organizations like IMT Insurance require a solutions provider that can address their current data and compliance needs, and evolve with them as they advance on their digital transformation journey,” said Doug Johnson, Vice President of Product Management for Content Services at ASG. “Mobius is flexible and scalable by design to address the information challenges of today and the IT infrastructure changes of tomorrow.”

To learn more about ASG’s Mobius Content Services, visit the product page.

About ASG Technologies

ASG Technologies is an award-winning, industry-recognized and analyst-verified global software company providing the only integrated platform and flexible end-to-end solution for the information-powered enterprise. ASG’s Information Management solutions capture, manage, govern and enable companies to understand and support all types of information assets (structured and unstructured) and stay compliant. ASG’s IT Systems Management solutions ensure that the systems and infrastructure supporting that information lifecycle are always available and performing as expected. ASG has over 3,500 customers worldwide in top vertical markets including Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance and Government. Visit us at ASG.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
