ASG Technologies : to Host Annual EVOLVE Conference

EVOLVE19 will provide ASG customers and partners with the strategies and new solutions to accelerate innovation and succeed in today’s complex digital environment

ASG Technologies, the leading provider of integrated and flexible solutions enabling the information-powered enterprise, today announced details of its annual EVOLVE customer conference, taking place Oct. 21-23 at the Four Seasons Resort in Dallas, Texas. With a thematic focus on “See the Future,” the event will bring together senior executives, IT and business practitioners and industry experts to discuss how organizations can meet and exceed the high expectations of today’s business world where the increasing pace of innovation, digital transformation and regulation are all a given. Attendees will learn how to maintain a competitive advantage via a mix of information management, mobile business process management (BPM), robotic process automation (RPA) and high-performing systems infrastructure.

Debuting New Innovations to ASG’s Product Portfolio

At EVOLVE19, ASG will unveil new products and capabilities that will provide organizations with the newest technologies that will change how organizations are automating and digitizing critical activities and which complement a variety of competitive strategies globally, while ensuring compliance. These new technologies include:

Automation and applications platform: A new platform for digitizing business that brings a unique set of capabilities into a powerful platform to simplify and accelerate the delivery of modern digital activities, reducing costs and increasing user engagement. Delivered as standards-based Web services, the platform includes: Process services for human and machine (robot)-based process automation Repository services that govern content through its lifecycle regardless of origination and in compliance with regulations A policy engine that attaches rules to content to make decisions and add intelligence along the lifecycle Omni-channel, mobile app and presentation services to create a common user experience across any device

Visual application design and assembly studio: A common visual design environment that provides design capabilities across all ASG information management solutions. Its model-based approach provides low-code / no-code development tools that support each level of application and automation development. It enables developers to construct and embed models of user interfaces (UIs) and processes for use by business users, who are able to assemble, adapt and deploy processes and applications with the agility to meet changing market needs.

Data intelligence: An open and extensible data intelligence solution with a new modern technology stack that automates capturing data and metadata across diverse sources, introduces flexible and collaborative data governance and enables business stakeholders to easily find and understand trusted data to make better and timelier decisions while ensuring compliance.

Systems: Introduction of three new critical capabilities for IT operations management including:
Orchestration and chaining of workflows across multiple platforms, enterprise software packages and cloud services, reducing the time to value regardless of platform combination
Performance management with enhanced dynamic interaction with traditional and emerging infrastructure for performance metrics
Enhanced job control language (JCL) for DevOps via an Eclipse interface for integrated development environments (IDEs)

Introduction of three new critical capabilities for IT operations management including: Mobile-First SaaS: An introduction of SaaS offerings to complement ASG’s cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployment options to enable easier deployment and consumption of software services. Well-supported by an API layer and responsive design for any device.

Seeing the Future Through the Lens of Tech and Business Thought Leaders

With the pace of innovation accelerating each year, it’s critical that organizations have the necessary tools and best practices in place to operate at the speed of business while continuing their digital transformation journey. EVOLVE19 will provide attendees with the opportunity to network and discuss these topics with their peers and meet with ASG executives and product leaders to develop specific strategies for meeting their own organizational needs.

The event will feature keynote addresses from Paul Muller, co-founder and chief strategist of Denting the Universe, a global organization helping businesses deliver breakthrough thinking by challenging the status quo; Ray Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder, and Chairman of Constellation Research, Inc. and author of the popular business strategy and technology blog "A Software Insider’s Point of View;" and – for the second consecutive year – Mike Walsh, best-selling author and CEO of Tomorrow, a global consultancy on designing business for the 21st century. Sessions will also include presentations from global customers focused on how they have leveraged ASG’s Data Intelligence, Content Services and IT Systems solutions to improve data and IT infrastructure management and accelerate innovation.

The 2019 ASG Excellence Award winners will also be unveiled at EVOLVE19. The Excellence Awards recognize ASG Customers and Partners who are driving innovation and digital transformation via ASG solutions. Interested Customers and Partners can submit nominations until July 31, and winners will be notified on August 21, ahead of the awards ceremony at EVOLVE19.

“Today’s organizations are expected to constantly be at the forefront of digital innovation. Pushing technological boundaries – while staying compliant – is requiring more time and resources as the regulatory environment and data privacy demands grow more complex. Organizations need to balance this change and pace to stay competitive,” said Chuck Neal, EVP sales, services and marketing of ASG Technologies. “At EVOLVE19, our customers and partners come together to share their organizational challenges and goals and, most importantly, come away with knowledge of the tools and skills that will allow them to not only compete in the information economy, but to accelerate their competitive edge.”

To learn more about EVOLVE19 or to register, please visit the event website and follow us on Twitter for updates using #ASGEVOLVE19.

About ASG Technologies

ASG Technologies is an award-winning, industry-recognized and analyst-verified global software company providing the only integrated platform and flexible end-to-end solution for the information-powered enterprise. ASG’s Information Management solutions capture, manage, govern and enable companies to understand and support all types of information assets (structured and unstructured) and stay compliant. ASG’s IT Systems Management solutions ensure that the systems and infrastructure supporting that information lifecycle are always available and performing as expected. ASG has over 3,500 customers worldwide in top vertical markets including Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance and Government. Visit us at ASG.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

