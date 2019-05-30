Log in
ASGN Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

05/30/2019 | 08:26pm EDT

BOSTON, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On April 24, 2019, ASGN’s Chief Executive Officer Peter T. Dameris told investors that he was resigning as CEO to care for his son who has been battling cancer. On May 24, 2019, ASGN filed a Form 8-K stating that, in fact, “[t]he Company has been informed that Mr. Dameris' resignation was the subject of negotiations between his counsel and the United States Attorney’s Office in Boston, Massachusetts, which has been investigating Mr. Dameris as a target in connection with the college admissions investigation.”

When the truth became known ASGN’s stock price fell 6%.

We are investigating the possibility of filing a lawsuit against ASGN. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired ASGN securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=asgn.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Dan DeMaria
(617) 398-5660 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
