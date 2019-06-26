Call for Entries

We are delighted to open a call for ASIA AWARD 2020, an exclusive celebratory stage for ambitious Asian creators and innovative companies who want to take on the global creative scene.

Celebrating the creativities that are derived in East Asia, we introduce the very first edition of the ASIA AWARD 2020 in MILANO to be granted during the Milan Design Week next spring.

ASIA AWARD 2020 in MILANO provides the opportunities for independent creators, creative groups and companies in the East Asian countries such as Japan, China and Korea to present their innovative works at SUPERSTUDIO during Milano Salone, and to achieve recognition from major contributors of the global creative scene. In the heart of Milan Design Week, the influential works that have come to represent Asia will be given a number of symbolic awards, including the Grand Prix, Runner-ups, Special Nominations and SUPERSTUDIO CEO Award.

DESIGN ASSOCIATION NPO, the organizer of this exclusive showcase, is a Tokyo based firm known to hold extraordinary exhibitions. The firm hopes to discover and introduce the modern pioneers of the Asian creative sector to the creative communities around the world.

SUPERSTUDIO, the location of this exclusive stage is placed in the center of Fuori Salone in Zona Tortona. For more than a decade, it is the most visited exhibition area in Tortona during the design week. It has attracted more than 80,000 influential visitors in 2019. This is where diverse entities gather every spring, to present their innovative creations to the world.

ASIA AWARD 2020 in MILANO:

https://asiaaward.net

Date:

April 20th-26th, 2020

*During Milan Design Week

*Press Preview to be held on April 20th

Venue:

SUPERSTUDIO in Via Tortona, Milan

Sponsored by WORLD DESIGN WEEKS ASIA

Operation by DESIGN ASSOCIATION NPO

Qualifications to Apply:

The award recognizes the works of innovative companies and creators from Asia, in any sector of design including interior design, product design, fashion and more.

Purpose:

-To establish an international celebratory stage to recognize the innovative design and ideas from Asia.

-To create a showcase where innovative creativities derived in Asia can utilize for networking, media exposure, press launch, sales channel development and more.

