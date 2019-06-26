Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASIA AWARD 2020 in MILANO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

Call for Entries

We are delighted to open a call for ASIA AWARD 2020, an exclusive celebratory stage for ambitious Asian creators and innovative companies who want to take on the global creative scene.

Celebrating the creativities that are derived in East Asia, we introduce the very first edition of the ASIA AWARD 2020 in MILANO to be granted during the Milan Design Week next spring.

ASIA AWARD 2020 in MILANO provides the opportunities for independent creators, creative groups and companies in the East Asian countries such as Japan, China and Korea to present their innovative works at SUPERSTUDIO during Milano Salone, and to achieve recognition from major contributors of the global creative scene. In the heart of Milan Design Week, the influential works that have come to represent Asia will be given a number of symbolic awards, including the Grand Prix, Runner-ups, Special Nominations and SUPERSTUDIO CEO Award.

DESIGN ASSOCIATION NPO, the organizer of this exclusive showcase, is a Tokyo based firm known to hold extraordinary exhibitions. The firm hopes to discover and introduce the modern pioneers of the Asian creative sector to the creative communities around the world.

SUPERSTUDIO, the location of this exclusive stage is placed in the center of Fuori Salone in Zona Tortona. For more than a decade, it is the most visited exhibition area in Tortona during the design week. It has attracted more than 80,000 influential visitors in 2019. This is where diverse entities gather every spring, to present their innovative creations to the world.

ASIA AWARD 2020 in MILANO:
https://asiaaward.net

Date:
April 20th-26th, 2020
*During Milan Design Week
*Press Preview to be held on April 20th

Venue:
SUPERSTUDIO in Via Tortona, Milan
Sponsored by WORLD DESIGN WEEKS ASIA
Operation by DESIGN ASSOCIATION NPO

Qualifications to Apply:
The award recognizes the works of innovative companies and creators from Asia, in any sector of design including interior design, product design, fashion and more.

Purpose:
-To establish an international celebratory stage to recognize the innovative design and ideas from Asia.
-To create a showcase where innovative creativities derived in Asia can utilize for networking, media exposure, press launch, sales channel development and more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:45pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST FEDEX CORPORATION (NYSE : FDX) and Encourages FedEx Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:40pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Notice of Meeting Clarifications
PU
09:39pO'Melveny Sweeps "Quality of Life" Categories in Vault's 2020 Law Firm Survey
PR
09:35pLG ELECTRONICS : Licenses advanced refrigerator technologies to ge appliances
PU
09:35pFUNCTIONAL REMEDIES : ' EndoSport Brand Ambassador, Scott McCarron, Ranked First in Schwab Cup Money
BU
09:32pOil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
RE
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Pyxus International, Ascena Retail Group, ChinaCache International Holdings, and Zuora and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC (NYSE : CBL) and Encourages CBL Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Its Investigations of Aclaris Therapeutics, electroCore, Pintec, and Sealed Air on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pMass Deployments of IoT Solutions Transforming China, Says GSMA
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BP PLC : BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
4FACEBOOK : Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About