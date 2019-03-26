ASIA MARKETS: Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed As Fears Of Global Slowdown Persist

By Marketwatch

Nikkei down, but stocks in Hong Kong, Shanghai advance

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors remained unnerved about the global economic outlook.

U.S. Treasury yields saw little change Tuesday as the bond rally paused, while new data Wednesday showed China's industrial profits dropped sharply in the first two months of the year, raising worries of a slowdown.

The U.S. and China will resume high-level trade talks Thursday in Beijing, with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attending the negotiations in Beijing.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.1%. Singapore's benchmark index gained, while stocks fell in Taiwan and Indonesia . Australia's S&P/ASX 200 retreated 0.2%, and New Zealand's NSX-50 gained after that country's central bank issued a dovish outlook, citing a higher risk of a global downturn, and said its next move would likely be an interest-rate cut (https://www.nasdaq.com/article/new-zealand-dollar-kneecapped-as-central-bank-talks-rate-cuts-20190326-01121).

Among individual stocks, Nissan , Toyota and Subaru slumped in Tokyo trading. In Hong Kong, CNOOC and Sands China rose, and LG Electronics and SK Hynix advanced in Korea. Rio Tinto and Beach Energy rose in Australia.