Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed As Fears Of Global Slowdown Persist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

By Marketwatch

Nikkei down, but stocks in Hong Kong, Shanghai advance

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors remained unnerved about the global economic outlook.

U.S. Treasury yields saw little change Tuesday as the bond rally paused, while new data Wednesday showed China's industrial profits dropped sharply in the first two months of the year, raising worries of a slowdown.

The U.S. and China will resume high-level trade talks Thursday in Beijing, with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attending the negotiations in Beijing.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.1%. Singapore's benchmark index gained, while stocks fell in Taiwan and Indonesia . Australia's S&P/ASX 200 retreated 0.2%, and New Zealand's NSX-50 gained after that country's central bank issued a dovish outlook, citing a higher risk of a global downturn, and said its next move would likely be an interest-rate cut (https://www.nasdaq.com/article/new-zealand-dollar-kneecapped-as-central-bank-talks-rate-cuts-20190326-01121).

Among individual stocks, Nissan , Toyota and Subaru slumped in Tokyo trading. In Hong Kong, CNOOC and Sands China rose, and LG Electronics and SK Hynix advanced in Korea. Rio Tinto and Beach Energy rose in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -1.72% 1.995 End-of-day quote.50.93%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.51% 2997.1 End-of-day quote.19.99%
CNOOC LTD 2.22% 13.82 End-of-day quote.13.65%
HANG SENG 0.10% 28536.32 Real-time Quote.10.41%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.13% 2150.42 Real-time Quote.5.33%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 2.15% 21428.39 Real-time Quote.4.81%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.39% 958.5 End-of-day quote.11.96%
RIO TINTO 0.30% 4312.5 Delayed Quote.15.62%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.09% 6125.1 Real-time Quote.8.50%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 0.40% 37.5 End-of-day quote.8.70%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SUBARU CORP 3.79% 2781.5 End-of-day quote.22.16%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 2.27% 6760 End-of-day quote.9.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:25aSoutheast Asia stocks - Malaysia hits over three-month low; most wary on slowdown woes
RE
03/26ASIA MARKETS: Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed As Fears Of Global Slowdown Persist
DJ
03/26Dow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA
DJ
03/26Home-Builder Stocks Stage a Comeback -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/26World stocks rebound, U.S. yields above 15-month lows
RE
03/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
03/26Canadian Stocks Rise on Energy Rebound
DJ
03/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Energy, Financial Sectors Rally
DJ
03/26World stocks rebound, U.S. yields above 15-month lows
RE
03/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Southwest 737 MAX makes emergency landing, says computer system not to blame
3APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : Utilities Shares Rise; Key PG&E Hearing Wednesday -- Utilities Roundup
597% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.