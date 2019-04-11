Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asia Stocks Open Mixed, Once Again In Thrall To U.S.-China Trade Jitters

04/11/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

By MarketWatch, MarketWatch

Fretting over U.S.-China trade tensions may have something to do with Asia market malaise this week. But Deloitte thinks "it would be a mistake to overstate the dangers" as most economies in the region have done well the past two years, "only slowed a little of late and they have the potential to remain resilient through 2019."

That's in part because of oil's late 2018 slump, the firm contends, even though much of that decline has been reversed this year. Meanwhile, "trade tensions could spur local policymakers into stimulus (providing short-term support) and reforms (providing ongoing returns)."

Chinese stock indexes are currently off about 0.3% in up-and-down early Friday action. Electric-vehicle makers and stocks linked to the Shanghai free-trade zone are rising while consumer stocks continue to pull back. Moutai (600519.SH) is off a 2%. Meanwhile, Visual China fell the 10% daily limit after shutting down its patent-exchange platform amid a government order to fix what it calls illegal patent practices that include the black-hole picture recently published.

Hong Kong stocks are extending yesterday's underperformance, starting lower amid gains in much of the rest of Asia this morning. After hitting fresh 10-month highs earlier this week, the Hang s down a further 0.4%, as is the China Enterprises Index . Materials and pharma lag early while smartphone-component maker AAC eased more than 1%. But defensive utilities and conglomerates are relatively outperforming.

The Nikkei was up 0.3% with Japan's domestic-demand and financial stocks leading the way. Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing is up 5.1%, the best big-cap performer, following its F2Q report. But Toshiba is down 3.1%, the biggest big-cap loser, after it said a Chinese firm intended to cancel an agreement to purchase its U.S. liquid-natural-gas business.

Singapore shares have started little changed, following the generally slight moves seen this morning in other Asia markets. It seems for now that there's been scant reaction to the country's softer-than-expected 1Q GDP report and stand-pat policy statement from the central bank. The Straits Times Index is up less than 0.1% after hitting another 8-month closing high Thursday. Bank stocks are slightly higher, as are some REITs, while Singapore Telecom (Z74.SG) has pulled back an early 0.3% after yesterday's jump.

Malaysian stocks are little changed after the country's benchmark slid yesterday to fresh 2-plus-year lows. As most indexes in Asia are up this morning, though generally modestly so, the Kuala Lumpur Composite is up a point. But Petronas Chemicals(5183.KU) fell an early 1.7% following a fire. Construction stocks are also in focus as a new deal with China on Malaysia's east coast rail project could come as early as today.

This story was compiled from Dow Jones Newswire reports.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -2.42% 52.5 End-of-day quote.15.51%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 0.51% 55500 End-of-day quote.2.59%
KWEICHOW MOUTAI -2.40% 925.2 End-of-day quote.60.67%
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 21711.38 Real-time Quote.8.36%
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 1.93% 3.17 End-of-day quote.8.93%
TOSHIBA CORP -1.07% 3685 End-of-day quote.21.62%
VISUAL CHINA GROUP CO LTD End-of-day quote.
